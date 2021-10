Back when I sold televisions for a living, one of the most common questions I got from enthusiasts was what did the future hold. Full disclosure, I rarely had any kind of inside information. I might’ve heard some rumblings of a new size, vague comments on a future feature or something that never happened for one reason or another. Still, you get a sense of trends. One brand was trying to reduce costs by removing features, another clearly liked expanding in a specific area and so forth. Every generation had a healthy mix of better, worst and practically the same that you often need to experience both to actually know the right path.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO