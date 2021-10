As a child it was a rare but memorable occasion when my health-minded mother would take me for a Happy Meal. These days, as a mother brimming with data about the environmental impacts of Happy Meals, I find it hard to think about the future my son faces and see these meals as happy. The McDonald’s beef footprint alone produces more than 22 million metric tons of greenhouse gases every year. The company’s recent announcement that it would aim for net zero emissions by 2050 may have looked like a step in the right direction—but there’s much more to the story.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO