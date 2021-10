AVON — On Nov. 2, Eagle County voters will determine which of the 11 candidates running for the Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education will fill its five open seats. As the campaigning for the election heats up, Eagle County Schools hosted a forum at Homestake Peak on Thursday night. The forum offered those in attendance a chance to get to know the candidates vying for the five open seats. The event was filmed and will be available within the next few days on the district’s website and via High Five Media.

