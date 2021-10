Gigem247.com's Jeff Tarpley breaks it all down for you...the matchups, the Xs and Os, the intangibles....as Texas A&M prepares to meet up with Alabama at 7:00 p.m. from Kyle Field on CBS. It's the pre season matchup that everyone wanted but not the one they thought that they were getting as the Aggies are doing battle with a backup quarterback and having to overcome injuries on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Tide is the top ranked team in the country once again and is riding a 18 game winning streak.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO