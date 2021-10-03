POLICE: Possible 'noise disturbance' results in 1 dead from quadruple shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in southeast Houston Sunday, where a total of four people were shot but one died. Officials said the call came in around 4 p.m. for a shooting in the 10800 block of Telephone Rd. where at least three people suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.www.fox26houston.com
