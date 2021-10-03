CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

By AVERY OSEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amT0K_0cG5A0Ey00
1 of 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season.

Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

“It was a lot of hard work and I thank God for this season,” Perez said. “To end the season this way was good and I think we’ll only get better.”

Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs.

Buxton hit his 19th homer off the left field foul pole to extend the Twins lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. He missed over 40% of the season due to an oblique strain.

The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer. Polanco’s 98 RBIs this season are the most in Minnesota history by a switch-hitter.

“They played until the very end and gave us exactly what we saw all year,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They took over the game and a huge part of winning this game and the organization. It’s great to see them finish strong.”

Twins starter Charlie Barnes went 2 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and seven hits. Nick Vincent (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings.

“We won the last game and I’m happy for that,” said Luis Arraez, who had three hits and scored twice for Minnesota. “I’m excited for next season. I think we have a good team, but we play hard and won a lot of games. We need to play baseball and that’s it.”

Kansas City scored three times in the third, getting three infield hits in the inning, but trailed 5-3. Nicky Lopez hit a single in the inning and was then pulled from the game, becoming the first shortstop in Royals history to hit .300 in a season.

“I think we improved, but it’s all lip service right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Put your work gloves on and let’s take the next step.”

The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals, who were 16-9 in early May, finished at 74-88.

The Twins and Royals open the 2022 spring training schedule on Feb. 26.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Royals beat Cleveland, Perez ties Soler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
MLB

Buxton's HR, Ober's start extend win streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- José Berríos enjoyed an ovation from the Minnesota crowd following a tribute video to his Twins career on Thursday, and another when he was introduced as Toronto’s starting pitcher on Friday night, but two friends -- old and new -- spoiled his Twin Cities homecoming. Rookie right-hander Bailey...
MLB
The Associated Press

Jax sharp as Twins stop Perez, shut out Royals 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Saturday night. Perez was hitless in four at-bats for the second straight night as he tries to break the team record...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Jackson Kowar
KEYT

Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. Perez struck out the next inning and left the game. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.
MLB
MLB

Buxton ties career high in HR, shows talent

MINNEAPOLIS -- The only other time Byron Buxton hit 16 homers in a season was in 2017, the only year of his career in which he stayed mostly healthy and played 140 games. Buxton matched that career high with a solo blast in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Blue Jays, a 5-2 loss, reaching the mark in 85 fewer games. That's a mark of just how far he’s come at the plate since those early years of his career and just how much the Twins might have lost out on this season, when injuries again ate into most of what might have otherwise been an American League MVP Award-caliber campaign.
MLB
Brainerd Dispatch

Sano, Buxton lead Twins to victory over Tigers

Miguel Sano homered and Byron Buxton singled, walked, stole a base and scored a run as the Minnesota Twins edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. It was the 30th homer of the season for Sano, the second time in...
MLB
Arizona Daily Sun

Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buxton Polanco Hr#Ap#The Kansas City Royals
klkntv.com

Royals’ Perez ties Franchise record but leaves game with injury

Kansas City, MO.- Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit the first pitch he saw 439 feet Wednesday night. The first inning blast was Perez’s 48th home run of the season and tied him for the franchise record for a single season. However, after slipping down the dugout steps following the top of the second, Perez was seen heading to the clubhouse. He emerged minutes later for his turn at the plate but after striking out, Perez once again headed down the tunnel and exited the game. Kansas City won the game 10-5 over the Cleveland Indians.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Twins’ Byron Buxton aims to extend hot streak vs. Royals

The 2021 season was a disappointment for the Minnesota Twins. The two-time defending American League Central champs clinched last place in the division with an 11-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. But as the Twins (71-89) and Royals (74-86) prepare for the penultimate game of the...
MLB
drgnews.com

Polanco Homer, Pineda’s Pitching Lead Twins Over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and...
MLB
ESPN

Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 Friday. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
WIBW

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48. The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record. Bringing in the three runs jumps...
MLB
MLB

Top Correa playoff HR? SS ranks favorites

HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa might not have been able to grow a beard had he tried. He had just turned 21 years old, had never had a sip of alcohol, had yet to shoot a commercial and wasn’t married or about to become a father. It was October 2015, and the fresh-faced Correa was about to etch himself into Houston postseason lore.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy