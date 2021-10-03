Powys: Man, 66, arrested after suspected arson at Builth Wells flats

LINDA (CBS13) — Authorities say the fire that tore through the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda over the weekend was an act of arson – and a suspect has been arrested. Now known as the Feather River Center, the once-bustling mall was mostly empty before Saturday’s destructive fire. The building had also been devastated by the 1986 Yuba flood. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took one man into custody on the morning of the fire. Investigators now believe that man – identified on Tuesday as 32-year-old Thomas Paul Wright – started the fire. It appears Wright had gotten into some sort of domestic incident inside the old mall just before the fire, investigators say. At some point, Wright allegedly threatened to kill the victim by burning down the building. He is then suspected of lighting some insulation and other items on fire inside. Wright has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held on $1 million. He’s facing charges of arson, attempted murder, burglary, and criminal threats.

