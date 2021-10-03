CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Powys: Man, 66, arrested after suspected arson at Builth Wells flats

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Builth Wells, police have said. Fire broke out at flats on Lion Lane shortly after midnight on Sunday. The three-storey building was completely burnt out and one person was led to safety but no-one was injured, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident

A Duluth man is facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges after Gwinnett police said a firearm he was handling accidentally discharged, resulting in the death of a woman. Police responded to the shooting at 3355 McDaniel Road in Duluth on Sept. 25 and found Carlether Foley, 36, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Maxwell Williamson, 22, allegedly shot Foley.
DULUTH, GA
CBS Sacramento

Fire That Ripped Through Linda’s Old Peach Tree Mall Was Arson; Suspect Arrested

LINDA (CBS13) — Authorities say the fire that tore through the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda over the weekend was an act of arson – and a suspect has been arrested. Now known as the Feather River Center, the once-bustling mall was mostly empty before Saturday’s destructive fire. The building had also been devastated by the 1986 Yuba flood. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took one man into custody on the morning of the fire. Investigators now believe that man – identified on Tuesday as 32-year-old Thomas Paul Wright – started the fire. It appears Wright had gotten into some sort of domestic incident inside the old mall just before the fire, investigators say. At some point, Wright allegedly threatened to kill the victim by burning down the building. He is then suspected of lighting some insulation and other items on fire inside. Wright has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held on $1 million. He’s facing charges of arson, attempted murder, burglary, and criminal threats.
LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Lion#Uk#Dyfed Powys Police#A483#Collision
BBC

Stephen Port: Paramedic was suspicious about first victim's death

The paramedic who found Stephen Port's first victim thought his death was suspicious, an inquest has heard. Between 2014 and 2015, Port gave his victims fatal doses of the date rape drug GHB at his flat in east London, before discarding of their bodies. Paramedic Antony Neil found Anthony Walgate,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Man injured after stepping in to prevent man from assaulting his own wife; suspect arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is in custody after reportedly assaulting another man and his own wife on Saturday, Oct. 2. Officials with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office say around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a house in the 18000 block of Highway 237 about some sort of disturbance. When they got there, they met with witnesses and a victim, who was found lying in the living room of the home suffering from significant head trauma.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
WJTV.com

Jones County man arrested for arson

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man was arrested and charged with arson following a fire at 166 Dacetown Road on Saturday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Spells, 77, is accused of setting fire to a recreational vehicle/camper with an attached shed that had been converted to a residence. Spells is also a registered sex offender in Jones County.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Press Democrat

Arson suspect arrested in blaze that burned two Lake County houses

A Lake County woman is suspected of starting a fire at her home in Lucerne while she was under the influence of narcotics over the weekend, authorities said. The blaze destroyed the home, in the area of Second Avenue and Highway 20, and damaged a neighboring house, according to the Northshore Fire Protection District.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Augusta Free Press

Dumpster fire leads to arrest of Staunton arson suspect

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Staunton Police have arrested a suspect in a dumpster fire set in the 800 block of Bells Lane last week. The suspect, Joseph C. Perez Soto, 37, of Staunton, was charged with burning or destroying personal property and was arrested without incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Pittston police arrest man on arson charges

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man they say set fire to his condemned house after he was released from a hospital Wednesday. Joseph William Policare Sr., 56, was overheard screaming, “I lit it! Let it burn!,” as the house at 10 Defoe St., rear, was burning at about 5:30 p.m., according to court records.
PITTSTON, PA
KOCO

Authorities arrest 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found, Harrah arson investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found during an arson investigation in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stockton Jr., 17 was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started investigating after...
HARRAH, OK
southernminn.com

Man charged with arson after home, car set on fire

An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly set a vehicle and home on fire early Saturday morning. Beau Patrick Wanner, 34, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count of first-degree arson of a dwelling and one count of third-degree arson resulting in property damage exceeding $300. The charges stem from an incident that took place at 1:23 a.m. Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
12NewsNow

14-year-old suspect arrested after fatal Saturday shooting of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after a Saturday shooting that led to the death of a Beaumont man. Beaumont Police located an abandoned vehicle containing a, "significant amount of blood consistent with someone sustaining a serious injury," near Avenue C and Crocket Street, shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
WKRN News 2

Suspects arrested after shootout left man dead, bystander wounded in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shootout that left one person dead and another injured earlier this year in Nashville. The shooting happened on May 16 at the Marathon Gas Station at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike. An arrest warrant states surveillance video from the gas station showed 39-year-old Dujuan Dunlap exit a car parked at the gas pumps, then fire at 21-year-old Bobby McGuire, who was walking through the parking lot. The video then appears to show McGuire fire back at Dunlap, according to the police report. McGuire was killed and Dunlap was soon arrested the next day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fremont Tribune

Man arrested after incident

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers responded to an alley way in the 500 block of North Broad Street where witnesses reported an intoxicated man yelling, Fremont Police reported. Officers located Phillips who was identified...
FREMONT, NE
centraloregondaily.com

Shooting in Prineville sends man to hospital, suspect arrested

An altercation between two Prineville men late Friday night ended with one shot and the other arrested. According to the Prineville Police Department, Victor Hernandez-Valle was shot by Dakota Cumber near SE 3rd Street and SE Court Street around 11:30 p.m. Hernandez-Valle, 24, was transported to St. Chalres Prineville, his...
PRINEVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy