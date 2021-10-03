5 things we learned in Mavs training camp: Behind Luka Doncic, new rotation and a dark horse emerge
In front of a few thousand fans Sunday, the Jason-Kidd-led Mavericks made their American Airlines Center debut. During the first Fan Jam since the pandemic started, players warmed up on the court, engaged with fans in a few interviews and T-Shirt tosses, and played two 20-minute halves that offered the first public glimpse at how the Mavericks’ new coaching staff and tweaked roster will approach this season.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0