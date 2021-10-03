5 things we learned in Mavs training camp: Behind Luka Doncic, new rotation and a dark horse emerge

New Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd kicked off Mavs' Media Day on Monday with a charismatic smile and a colorful comparison for his young superstar. Luka Doncic is “a young Picasso,'' said Kidd, which is quite a compliment but was also delivered with a sort of "but.'' "I don’t know if anybody ever told Picasso that he had to use all the paints, but I just want to remind (Doncic) that he can rely on his teammates, that his teammates will be there to help him.”

