CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings vs Browns - CTP’s: The Final Score

By Luft Krigare
Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings are 1-2 coming off their first win. Will they get their second one today? Nope! From the crowd in US Bank Stadium and improving play by the Minnesota Vikings, they will attempt to defeat the even better team of the Cleveland Browns. Nope! With Dalvin Cook looking to play, even first-rounder Christian Darrisaw seeing snaps on Special Teams, the Vikes will test themselves against a very good Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield led team. Can the O-line improve some more keeping Kirk Cousins clean and opening high holes in the running game? Nope! Can Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson continue their touchdown streaks? Just JJ. Can the Purple be victorious? Nope! Catch us at the end of the game as we go live!

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s harsh reaction to his performance in win vs. Vikings

It was not a flawless performance, but the Cleveland Browns took care of business in Week 4 with a crucial 14-7 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Browns offense had a difficult time in orchestrating multiple promising drives, it was the defense that essentially helped to seal the win for Cleveland. From allowing a mere 4.0 yards per play average to Minnesota to the key interception off Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter, the Browns defense once again shined in a key matchup against an NFC North opponent.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 4 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns won their two-game homestand and now head back on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns Ctp#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cleveland Browns#Special Teams#Vikes#Ctp#Therealforno#Dailynorseman
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 4 game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Vs. Bears: Final injury report

Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears could be more interesting than many think. The matchup between the two teams could set up the Bears to stay in the game while the Browns defense struggles to get stops at the most important times. In the final injury report,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings could see the debut of their 2021 first-round pick vs. the Browns

There’s a chance that Minnesota Vikings rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw could see the field during the upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Back in March, the Minnesota Vikings made the decision to release starting left tackle Riley Reiff. Since the 2017 season, Reiff had been a mainstay on the left side of Minnesota’s offensive line.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 4 TV Listings

The Week 4 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19). National Coverage: The Browns are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Norseman

Vikings vs Seahawks - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Vikings are 0-2 going into today. Their backs are against the wall and the winning needs to start! They did just that. Mike Zimmer led his team out for the home opener. US Bank Stadium was loud and rocking’! The SKOL Chant rained down, and I wonder if we heard chants for Odin, like from the Purple of old? Kirk Cousins continued his good, downright outstanding, play. Did the defense feast? No, but they did make adjustments that kept Seattle from scoring in the second half. All this as the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. These games count, and we’re live at the last whistle. The Final Score crew and you the fans will discuss it here!
NFL
FanSided

Browns shockingly just slight favorites vs Vikings in Week 4

The Browns get a one-win Vikings team on the schedule in Week 4, and while many are predicting another Cleveland win, some point spreads indicate this one could be closer than we think. WynnBET posted its spread with the Browns as only 2-point favorites, a number that seems low considering...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears-Browns Final Score: Cleveland’s defense dominates in 26-6 victory

Cleveland dominated the Bears despite a close first half, out-gaining Chicago in yards 418 to 47 en route to a 26-6 victory. The Browns are now 2-1 on the year. The Browns got the ball to begin the game, but things weren’t as crisp as they’ve been. One bright spot is that WR Odell Beckham Jr. made his first catch of the season, and despite some hiccups, Cleveland got close to long field goal range.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Browns and final score prediction

After a rough Week 1, the Bears bounced back against the Bengals in their home opener to lock up their first win of the season. The defense took the ball away, prevented the Bengals’ host of playmakers from running up the score, and the offensive line did a good job limiting Cincinnati’s impactful defensive line. But there are still things the team can improve upon, and will need to improve upon, if they want to get an upset victory, on the road, against the Browns.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We have made it through the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Cleveland Browns by a score of 7-0. The Browns won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, meaning that Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings’ offense got the football first. The Vikings put together a great drive, mixing Cook in with a series of nice throws from Cousins to push to a fourth-and-1 play from the Cleveland 9-yard line. C.J. Ham converted the first down to make it a goal-to-go situation, and a pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson was taken off the board because Cousins had crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing the ball. A couple of plays later, however, Cousins found Jefferson again, and this one counted for a 12-yard score. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and after a drive that took up half the first quarter, the Vikings had a 7-0 lead.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings vs. Browns: TV/radio, statistics, social media, stories and more

Will the Vikings even their record at 2-2 by beating Cleveland and former offensive coordinator Greg Stefanski, who became coach of the Browns last season? Here's a guide to the game that includes useful information for before and during the action. Kickoff: Noon. TV: Ch. 4. Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy