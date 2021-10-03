CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cold front to bring showers and occasional storms on Monday

By Scott Sumner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a cold front slowly moves in our direction, more and more clouds will be seen and showers not too far behind. The best chance for seeing showers tonight would be across north-central Maryland and the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. There could be a rumble of thunder, but for the most part, the precipitation appears to be mainly light and gentle in nature. Shower chances will continue through the night for areas around the Mason-Dixon Line with a break in the showers around mid-morning Monday.

Warmer weekend weather, strong North winds early next week

A little bit warmer this weekend but not too warm. Pleasant weather continues across the Northstate through the extended forecast. Saturday and Sunday will see the warmest temperatures in the extended forecast with valley highs reaching into the mid to upper 70's and some areas quite possibly touching 80 on Sunday.
Clouds for now

A cloudy weekend is in store, but temperatures will be pleasant and into the low to mid-70s. There is a chance of rain to the south and west today, with a better chance of an early morning sprinkling of rain Sunday. Clouds to break as we head into the workweek. Rainfall amounts, if any, will be generally less than a tenth of an inch.
More clouds and showers than sunshine along the I-270 corridor this weekend

After a decent afternoon and some sporadic sunshine, we’ll go into tonight with plenty of clouds around and temperatures mainly in the 60s. This weekend a tug of weather war between high pressure over New England and a storm system developing off of the North Carolina coast will help to keep our area feeling cool and showery at times. Saturday, high pressure in southern New England should hold firm enough to keep heavier rains off to the west, but there may be a few isolated moderate rain showers seen at times in central and northern Virginia. As a storm continues to develop and meander off the Carolina coast, showers look to increase as we head into Sunday. The most likely focus for rain associated with this low is across central and southeastern Virginia, southern Maryland, and the eastern shore, though any deviations in the storm’s track may bring steadier rain further north and west. Regardless of the exact track, the storm should pull away from the region by Sunday night bringing an end to rain chances from west to east. As we start a new work week, drier weather and above normal temperatures are the new weather themes. Another round of high pressure will move out of Canada and stay east of our area. With an east-southeast wind direction coming up next week, there will be an increase in humidity leading to the potential fog almost every morning and warmer afternoon high temperatures.
