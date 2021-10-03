A cold front to bring showers and occasional storms on Monday

After a decent afternoon and some sporadic sunshine, we’ll go into tonight with plenty of clouds around and temperatures mainly in the 60s. This weekend a tug of weather war between high pressure over New England and a storm system developing off of the North Carolina coast will help to keep our area feeling cool and showery at times. Saturday, high pressure in southern New England should hold firm enough to keep heavier rains off to the west, but there may be a few isolated moderate rain showers seen at times in central and northern Virginia. As a storm continues to develop and meander off the Carolina coast, showers look to increase as we head into Sunday. The most likely focus for rain associated with this low is across central and southeastern Virginia, southern Maryland, and the eastern shore, though any deviations in the storm’s track may bring steadier rain further north and west. Regardless of the exact track, the storm should pull away from the region by Sunday night bringing an end to rain chances from west to east. As we start a new work week, drier weather and above normal temperatures are the new weather themes. Another round of high pressure will move out of Canada and stay east of our area. With an east-southeast wind direction coming up next week, there will be an increase in humidity leading to the potential fog almost every morning and warmer afternoon high temperatures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO