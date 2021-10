We’re dangerously close to do-or-die territory. That’s what happens when you drop the season’s two opening games in a heartbreaking manner. You can’t win the Super Bowl in September, but you sure can lose it. If we dig an 0-3 hole, we’ll have close to no chance of getting into the playoffs. In effect, the dreams of finally getting that Lombardi will be long gone. To avoid this discouraging fate, Minnesota will need to find a way of slowing down Russell Wilson. From there, the team will need to get more from their skill players and from their pass rush.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO