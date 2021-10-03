CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Nash throws for 3 TDs, SJSU beats New Mexico St. 37-31

krwg.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Nash threw three touchdown passes, Tyler Nevers had 22 carries for 115 yards and a score and San Jose State beat New Mexico State 37-31. Matt Mercurio kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Spartans the lead for good at 17-14 with 1:09 left in the second quarter. On the next play from scrimmage Nehemiah Shelton intercepted a pass and, one play later, Nash hit Derrick Deese Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 at halftime. Jonah Johnson completed 30 of 44 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico State (1-5). Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda had six receptions for 90 yards and two TDs.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
New Mexico State
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Jose, CA
Football
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sjsu#American Football#Ap#Spartans
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy