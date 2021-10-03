CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

'Crumbs:' Federal Aid Falls Short for Southwest Louisiana

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Southwest Louisiana leaders say the disaster assistance approved by Congress will be too little to solve the lingering housing crisis and other needs caused by Hurricane Laura, which struck the region more than a year ago. Billions of dollars in federal disaster aid were included...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

FEMA federal aid increases following Biden’s approval for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Saturday, Sept. 25 that United States President Joe Biden approved his request for 15 more days of federal funding following Hurricanes Laura and Ida. “I am grateful to Pres. Biden and his administration for approval of this cost share adjustment...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles, LA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Delta, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money

Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Louisiana Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Louisiana

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional federal emergency aid available for the state of Louisiana for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged as a result of Hurricane Ida. Under the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana on Aug. 29,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Review

Jeremy Alford: Louisiana waits on Washington for hurricane aid

(Editor's Note: In the days between the time this column was written and Friday, Congress passed a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown, and the Senate approved a supplemental funding measure approving $28.6 million in disaster aid, some of which will be headed to Louisiana for hurricane recovery.) Like...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
KPLC TV

National Guard troops welcomed home to Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a special homecoming for those who serve our country, as National Guard members made their way back to Southwest Louisiana after being overseas for nearly a year. It was very emotional as friends and family were reunited with their loved ones in uniform...
LOUISIANA STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippi Corrections Group Aids Louisiana Community

JACKSON, MS (Oct 5) – Twenty-one Mississippi Probation & Parole officers traveled over 200 miles to help 600 Louisianans, most of whom are still homeless because of Hurricane Ida. Most of the population of the Jean Lafitte community ten miles south of New Orleans was devastated by Ida and still remains without power.
HOMELESS
Louisiana Illuminator

Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case

A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to Republican state legislators who have tried several times to overturn the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by Judge William Morvant, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton […] The post Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Louisiana#Infrastructure#Hurricane Laura#Ap#The American Press#Hurricanes Laura#Zeta#Calcasieu Parish#American
US News and World Report

Louisiana 6-Year-Old Helps Out, 1 Cup of Lemonade at a Time

WELSH, La. (AP) — When 6-year-old Aria LaPointe of Lake Arthur learned that an infant was diagnosed with a heart defect, she wanted to help. Although LaPointe had never met the infant or her family, she wanted to help them cover medical and travel expenses by setting up a lemonade stand in her great-aunt’s driveway in Lake Arthur. With the help of her community, LaPointe raised more than $434 to help baby Anna-Kate Johnson and her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Organization Aims to Help Businesses, Grow Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — We Make Good Stuff. That’s the message Louisiana Central wants to send out about manufacturing in the 10-parish area that it represents. Formerly known as CLEDA (Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance), the regional economic development organization was rebranded as Louisiana Central earlier this year. The new...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy