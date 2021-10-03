CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#BALvsDEN injury updates: Bridgewater suffers concussion; Spencer, Surtain sidelined by chest injuries

By Ben Swanson
denverbroncos.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Ravens. 3:45 p.m. MT: WR Diontae Spencer is questionable to return with a chest injury, the Broncos announced. On a pass route to the flat, Spencer reached for a pass that sailed just beyond his reach. A split-second later, a Ravens defender collided with Spencer with what appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact. After receiving attention from the training staff on the field, Spencer was helped to the sideline and then immediately to the locker room for further evaluation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bridgewater#Concussion#Chest Injury#American Football#Wr#Broncos#Lock
