BALvsDEN injury updates: Bridgewater suffers concussion; Spencer, Surtain sidelined by chest injuries

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Ravens. 3:45 p.m. MT: WR Diontae Spencer is questionable to return with a chest injury, the Broncos announced. On a pass route to the flat, Spencer reached for a pass that sailed just beyond his reach. A split-second later, a Ravens defender collided with Spencer with what appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact. After receiving attention from the training staff on the field, Spencer was helped to the sideline and then immediately to the locker room for further evaluation.