Through the first four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled. Now sitting at 1-3 despite facing two of the worst teams in the league, Atlanta has shown little to make fans believe that relevance is possible this year. The defense is 32nd in points allowed, and the offense has languished while scoring less than 20 points per game. Even the special teams has faltered, as the Falcons gave up the first kickoff return TD of the year in Week 4 to the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO