Dense Fog Advisory Late Sunday Night, Early Monday

Effective: 2021-10-09 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will expand in coverage through the evening, especially near Lake Superior.

14 MINUTES AGO