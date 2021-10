Tom Brady needs just 68 yards to pass Drew Brees for the most regular season passing yards all time by an NFL quarterback. When he takes the field of Gillette Stadium on Sunday, this time wearing a Buccaneers' uniform, it is all but certain that he will claim the record. It will be just the latest in a long list of records owned by the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who, among others, lays claim to the most Super Bowl rings, most touchdown passes and most wins of any quarteback in NFL history.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO