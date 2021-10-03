CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: Back to Sad Face

By S. D. Basinger
backingthepack.com
 5 days ago

State after winning 5 of 6 to make their record 7-5 lost three matches in a row to make their overall record 7-8 and their conference record 1-3. State had a nice run of 4 wins in a row which included match wins over Brown, Rutgers, NJIT and Georgia. After the Georgia win State lost to Arkansas three sets to none; followed that with a three sets to one win over Virginia; and followed that with three match loses (Pitt, FSU, Miami) wining only one set in that run, that set being over FSU.

