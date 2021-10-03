807 Miami Avenue

You do know the inside of a jewel box is always even nicer than the outside, right?!This Victorian jewel captures as you walk to the corner, you've seen the bay windows which wrap every wall, but come inside, there is so much more. Four levels of space including an atrium with floating stairs that gives an open feeling throughout. Hardwood floors, heated tiled floors in the basement room and kitchen, marble floors at the fireplace in the basement and lots of Palladian windows bringing the light in when inside. This is your new home.The inside is secure and private, the full granite kitchen counters with gas cooking and heated tile floors, all come with this jewel of a home. Imagine how good you will feel cooking & dining here year round, especially in the winter.Configuration can be as you prefer, at the moment, two bedrooms, one newly refurbished bathroom on the upper level; one guest bathroom on the lower level, with two levels remaining for guests or for you to pamper yourself with space for work, for gym, for studio as there is over 2000'+ space. Included is a large bonus room in the basement with heated tiled floors.If you prefer the outside, you have the choice of sitting in the front garden to visit with neighbors, grilling on your back patio just off the kitchen, or sipping wine on your private Trex upper deck. So many Choices.You're convenient to everything on Capitol Hill and H St, with a trolley stop at the end of your short block bringing you to Whole Foods or even Union Station a few stops away. In the spring and summer enjoy a short walk to the Farmer's Market or if you please enjoy tea as you watch the market unfold. The best of DC charm and convenient to everything, 10- 15 minutes to Maryland or Virginia and 15 minutes from the airport in good traffic.

