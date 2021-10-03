11315 Farmland Drive

EXQUISITELY restored 20' wide semi-detached 5BD/3.5BA in the heart of Petworth. Thoughtfully executed renovation centered around sunlight, spaciousness, and storage (so many closets!). Soaring ceilings, gorgeous 7" wide white oak hardwood floors, marble baths, and recessed lighting throughout. Designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, 5-burner stove, wine cooler, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, and waterfall island opens to spacious living, dining, and family rooms. Stunning primary suite with expansive ceiling height, dual/walk-in closets with a private terrace to enjoy morning coffee. Relax in the spa-like en-suite with soaking tub tucked behind glass enclosures. Two spacious bedrooms, hall bathroom, and laundry closet complete the bedroom level. Entertain on the large private deck that leads to a beautiful, landscaped backyard. Lower-Level in-law suite provides great rental potential with 2BR/1BA, fridge, built-in microwave, separately zoned HVAC, laundry with Front + Rear Entrances. This home is not your average renovation and an entertainer+GGs paradise that bathes in natural light. Centrally located on a storybook tree-lined street. Steps to shops/restaurants on 11th, 14th, and Upshur streets. Park your car in the driveway or 1-car garage and walk to Georgia Ave (.3 mi) and Columbia Heights (1.0 mi) Metros.
