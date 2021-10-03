CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

11315 Farmland Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy home with large master suite, open kitchen, great family room with fireplace. Situated in Old Farm subdivision on a quarter acre. Needs some TLC. Will review all offers by Sunday October 10th!. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Select. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4612 Northwood Drive

Clean and well-kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the Northwood community. Near Morgan State and Mercy High School. Great opportunity for investment purposes or for your first home. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper and lower levels. Bay window in Living Room overlooking the front exterior of the home. Covered rear patio leading to detached garage that can be used for parking or extra storage. Detached garage in rear, lower level renovated half bath with walkout. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

454 Park Place

Nice two-story half duplex offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with dining area, and laundry room. Second level offers bedrooms and full bath. Finished attic space with ample storage space. Close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Schedule your tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4102 Park Heights Avenue

Great opportunity to own this 4 bedroom & 1 bath home. Minutes drive from downtown. Buyer to verify ground rent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Currently tenant occupied, wait for confirmation from showing services. Strictly SOLD AS-IS. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

857 Waterford Drive

Recently updated unit in a great hidden gem of a community. Seller has updated the look and feel of the unit. Outstanding reach porch view of the creek. Fenced in area for pets and entertaining. Outstanding two story unit with loft that could be used as office or guest room.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmland#Fairfax Realty Select#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 S High Street

This extremely unique Townhome in Baltimore's famous Little Italy is currently functioning as one of only two B&B's in the entire area. The current sellers completely gutted and immaculately refinished the property when they purchased in 2009, and since then, they've carefully maintained the home. And while this 5000+- square foot 4bd 4.5ba home is perfect for a big family, the lot also presents a developer's dream. The property stretches all the way from STREET to STREET (High St to Albemarle), leaving an immaculate opportunity to completely redevelop the lot into a multi-unit living space. It's only 6 blocks from Harbor East, some of Baltimore's most prominent restaurant and shopping scenes. And even in its current state, this townhome boasts a MASSIVE 4 car garage that has C-1 zoning... So even if you're a family wanting to move in, you still have plenty of options for passive income generation while still living the million-dollar lifestyle. It really is an amazing opportunity for every type of buyer!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1216 Progress Road

Well cared for two bedroom, two bath home in Mill Creek Acres West. Kitchen equipped with all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and a new range/oven. Enjoy the spacious feeling of the vaulted ceiling in kitchen, dining area and living room. Patio doors in the living room gives access to the patio, storage area and backyard. Primary bedroom has two closets and a private bathroom which includes a shower with a corner seat. An additional bedroom could also be used as a home office, den or workout room. Hallway bathroom includes a tub/shower combo. The property includes a radon system and a one car detached garage. Lovely location that is close to restaurants and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4020 Wilsby Avenue

This recently renovated 3 BR, 2 BA rowhome offers a super-cool kitchen, finished basement and CAC! Boasting the best natural light throughout (two skylights!), the welcoming living room features real wood floors and recessed lights that are ideal for reading. The open floor plan is great for entertaining, and the dining room is spacious, graced by amazing nine foot tall ceilings! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, under-counter lighting, a built-in microwave, a large breakfast bar and plenty of counter and storage space. The eat-in kitchen is the perfect place for a quick bite or for a Zoom meeting. Tall and efficient replacement windows abound in this home. The fully fenced back yard features a back porch which is a great place for barbecuing. The main bedroom is large and offers easy furniture placement. The basement is nicely finished and features a beautiful full bath with sweet details. These rooms can be turned into a gym, an office, craft room, and more! Updated chimney liner. Located only a few minutes away from JHU. As is sale.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

119 Wimbledon Lane

Fantastic townhome in Owings Mills. Updated bathrooms, Updated Floors in Living Room, Updated kitchen, Trex Deck, New Windows Call agent for more details. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 N Hilton Street

This is a mixed-use corner lot building with a commercially zone first level (convenience store) and upper level for residential dwelling. Gross rent is the sum of the apartment ($600/mo) and convenience store lease ($700/mo). Currently occupied by a long term tenant, for more information contact listing agent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Strictly SOLD AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14728 Townshend Terrace Avenue , E

TO BE BUILT -- THE MCPHERSON" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH TOWNHOMES! Welcome to the best value townhome community in Prince George's County. Offering the sought-after 3 levels McPherson with a rear entry 2 car garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Countertops, LVP Flooring, finished recreation room, and more. Located right off Route 301 and near Route 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Get in while there is still time. The homes are going fast! Great location with lots of extras! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos shown are representative only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12215 Sweetwood Place

A GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! LIVING RM W/9' CEILINGS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE COUNTRY KTICHEN W/NEW TILE. OWNER'S SUITE W/WALK IN CLOSETS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, FULL BATH & WALK OUT TO PATIO! NICE DECK, FENCED YARD & MUCH MORE. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 N Charles Street , #1610

Historic Mies Van Der Rohe building. Contemporary updates. Light-filled rooms with great city views. 1189 sq ft. 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Hardwood floors bedrooms, living room, dining room. Master bedroom walk-in closet and full wall built-ins. Full-service doorman building, outdoor pool, valet parking. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Wood Duck Drive

Meticulously maintained primary home for over twenty years. Endless curb appeal starts with lovely maintenance free landscaping and gorgeous colonial blue siding added in 2014. Energy efficient windows installed on second floor (plus kitchen and dining room) in 2014. Wide streets with extra parking in front. Walk into wide foyer and take a left, go straight or turn right. On the left is a roomy living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and a den/office that was previously used as a bedroom for an elderly parent., with easy access to a full bathroom. Straight ahead is a sunny family room and a fully enclosed sunroom that has a custom made canvas cover installed in 2019. Take a right at the foyer and you have a staircase to second floor and very spacious dining room with built in cabinetry and a second gas fireplace. There is another sunroom off of the dining room. The kitchen has corian counters, plenty of cabinets, pantry, double oven. Wood floors throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms on second floor and the primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully updated bath with programmable heated floors. Gas heat on 1st floor, Heat pump on 2nd floor, both are serviced twice a year. Walk in attic provides tons of storage. 10K lb./23' Boat lift, large rear deck. This canal leads right out to the river, which you can see from the deck. ADT central station fire and burglar alarm system. There just is nothing missing from this fabulous home. Updates include: Roof: 2010, Siding: 2014, 2nd Floor HVAC replaced 2018, HWH new in 2015/converted to gas in 2018, Both fireplaces converted to gas in 2018, Primary Bath Remodeled 2014, New Washer/Dryer2020, Boat lift serviced 2021, Crawlspace encapsulated 2015, Preventative pest control three times a year.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8666 Sumter Court

This spacious END UNIT townhouse in STONERIDGE right off of Manassas Drive and RT28 will not last.Whether you are downsizing or purchasing your first starter home, you can't miss this opportunity. This home offers a kitchen/dining area with sliding door that leads you to the large, fully fenced backyard.New Paint, Roof (2016), Washer/Dryer (2019), Furnace (2015) Fresh Paint (2021). Two assigned parking spaces and street parking.This home is nestled in Manassas Park where you are close to Restaurants, Shopping, Groceries, and Old Town Manassas.Walking distance to VRE train station and many eateries. Short drive to 66, Chantilly/Reston area. Easy access to Arlington/DC through public transportation.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

280 Riverbend Dr , 4F

Welcome home to this TOP FLOOR, END UNIT home. 4F is one of the few condos in Riverbend that has windows facing the Rivanna River. There is an abundance of NATURAL LIGHT in this coveted home. Each of the windows has a custom window treatment. You'll enjoy the open living/dining/kitchen area, including the breakfast bar & pantry in the kitchen. There is a separate laundry room, too. The spacious bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom includes a 2-sink vanity and a tub. There's a secure storage room on the covered balcony, and a BRAND NEW HEAT PUMP was just installed! Enjoy community amenities that include a pool, exercise room, clubhouse & walking trails next to the Rivanna. In 5 minutes, you can walk to the Pantops Shopping Center, where there's a Food Lion. If you work at Martha Jefferson, the Old Mills Trail passes right through the Riverbend community and goes to the Martha Jefferson campus. The same trail going in the other direction leads to Darden Towe Park (with a dog park). This condo is close to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Downtown & UVA. And the many shops, services, offices & restaurants in the Pantops area. Schedule a showing today!,Solid Surface Counter,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1564 Wadsworth Way

Cute as a button townhome in Loch Raven. Enjoy a beautiful street, plenty of parking, and privacy behind the home. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-08T23:51:47.63.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Adams Street NW

Sun-drenched and fully updated but retaining the charm of yesteryear, this nearly 2600 sq ft 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse oozes charm & offers a wonderful floor plan! Fine features include warm hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, original woodwork & trim, a stylish gourmet kitchen leading to rear deck, patio & awesome professionally landscaped yard & secure garage! The basement provides an up to date 2br/1ba rental unit which currently rents at $2150/mo. (the equivalent of $400,000 in mortgage costs!) The BONUS / an en-suite master bath is easily added directly above the main floor powder room!) This house is a rare find and priced to sell! ------ ideal closing is end of November with up to 60 day rentback ----- BSMT UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPT OR AVAILABLE TO SEE ON SAT & SUN 2-4.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

504 Randolph Street NW

EXQUISITELY restored 20' wide semi-detached 5BD/3.5BA in the heart of Petworth. Thoughtfully executed renovation centered around sunlight, spaciousness, and storage (so many closets!). Soaring ceilings, gorgeous 7" wide white oak hardwood floors, marble baths, and recessed lighting throughout. Designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, 5-burner stove, wine cooler, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, and waterfall island opens to spacious living, dining, and family rooms. Stunning primary suite with expansive ceiling height, dual/walk-in closets with a private terrace to enjoy morning coffee. Relax in the spa-like en-suite with soaking tub tucked behind glass enclosures. Two spacious bedrooms, hall bathroom, and laundry closet complete the bedroom level. Entertain on the large private deck that leads to a beautiful, landscaped backyard. Lower-Level in-law suite provides great rental potential with 2BR/1BA, fridge, built-in microwave, separately zoned HVAC, laundry with Front + Rear Entrances. This home is not your average renovation and an entertainer+GGs paradise that bathes in natural light. Centrally located on a storybook tree-lined street. Steps to shops/restaurants on 11th, 14th, and Upshur streets. Park your car in the driveway or 1-car garage and walk to Georgia Ave (.3 mi) and Columbia Heights (1.0 mi) Metros.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4911 Backwater

Welcome to Southlake at Montclair. This Well Kept 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Interior Unit Townhome has so Much to Offer. Upon Entering This Home You are Greeted with Hardwood Floors and Wonderful Natural Light. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. The Rear Kitchen and Separate Breakfast Room Overlook the Private Rear Yard and Paver Patio. Custom Rear Porch and Storage Area. Great for Herb Garden. Additional Door from Kitchen adds Great Convenience. Main Level Laundry with Full Size W/D. Journey Upstairs and Enjoy 3 Good Sized Bedrooms with Great Storage Space. Primary Bedroom One of Only a Few Units that Have the Large Primary Bath w/Dual Sinks. The Current Owner Has Update HWH, Windows, Roof & Gutters.This Community has So Much to Offer. Numerous Activities and Special Events Throughout the Year. Walk Across the Street and put Your Kayak in the lake for an Afternoon Paddle Over to One of the 3 Beaches. When Done Walk to the Library or Grocery Store Mall. Add Easy Access to Commuter Routes and all Bases are Covered.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

917 Church Road W

This property contains 4 single family lots. Price starting at $650, 000. We can build your dream house or your chance to own this land and bring your contractor to build your home on! Site development is underway and expects to complete before November to start the house construction. Ready to move in early Spring 2022!Lot 1 and Lot 2- (2367 sf + 988 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $800,000 OR Lot only price $450,000.Lot 3 -(2155 sf + 902 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $750,000 OR Lot only price $425,000. Lot 4 - (1674sf + 650 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $650,000 OR Lot only price $400,000.Personalize the details to suit your lifestyle and tastes+GGfrom the layout, cabinets and flooring to the sinks, lighting, paint colors and exterior sidings! Additional fees may apply.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy