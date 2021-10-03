11315 Farmland Drive

Meticulously maintained primary home for over twenty years. Endless curb appeal starts with lovely maintenance free landscaping and gorgeous colonial blue siding added in 2014. Energy efficient windows installed on second floor (plus kitchen and dining room) in 2014. Wide streets with extra parking in front. Walk into wide foyer and take a left, go straight or turn right. On the left is a roomy living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and a den/office that was previously used as a bedroom for an elderly parent., with easy access to a full bathroom. Straight ahead is a sunny family room and a fully enclosed sunroom that has a custom made canvas cover installed in 2019. Take a right at the foyer and you have a staircase to second floor and very spacious dining room with built in cabinetry and a second gas fireplace. There is another sunroom off of the dining room. The kitchen has corian counters, plenty of cabinets, pantry, double oven. Wood floors throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms on second floor and the primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully updated bath with programmable heated floors. Gas heat on 1st floor, Heat pump on 2nd floor, both are serviced twice a year. Walk in attic provides tons of storage. 10K lb./23' Boat lift, large rear deck. This canal leads right out to the river, which you can see from the deck. ADT central station fire and burglar alarm system. There just is nothing missing from this fabulous home. Updates include: Roof: 2010, Siding: 2014, 2nd Floor HVAC replaced 2018, HWH new in 2015/converted to gas in 2018, Both fireplaces converted to gas in 2018, Primary Bath Remodeled 2014, New Washer/Dryer2020, Boat lift serviced 2021, Crawlspace encapsulated 2015, Preventative pest control three times a year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO