Welcome home to 96 Barrensdale Dr. located in a cul de sac of 17 homes. Great value for Severna Park, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with in law apt with seperate entrance. New heat pump just installed and water lines recently replaced. Large fenced in back yard and deck, 10' x 10' shed, off street parking and walking distance to the B&A bike trail and Jones Elementary add to the value of this townhome. Home is being sold "as is".