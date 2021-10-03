CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
410 U Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home.... to this Beautiful Semi-detached home in Historic LeDetroit Park. The main level of this home is spacious with a bright Living and dining room ready for you to enjoy! The long staircase leads to 3 spacious bedrooms; skylight in the hallway with huge windows offering natural sunlight in every bedroom. Close proximity to Howard University near the bustling U Street Corridor that consists of the best restaurants and clubs for nightlife enjoyment. Home located minutes from historic Howard Theatre , Ben's Chili Bowl, and numerous local restaurants, just steps away from all that Washington, DC has to offer. The home is being Sold as Is. Add a little TLC will make this diamond shine once again. Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to own a Historic Home on the most Popular U Street.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11760 Stonegate Lane

This home is pampered and it shows. Kick back after a hards days work or fire up the BBQ..... Either way this is the home to do it.Wonderfully maintained Townhome in the Village of Hickory Ridge community situated in the Columbia area of Howard County. Access to 90+ miles of interconnecting walking/jogging paths and walking distance to Clareys Forest Pool. Minutes to many restaurants, Merriweather Post Concert Pavilion, Columbia Mall, Howard County/ Hopkins Hospital, Howard Community College, Whole Foods, AMC theaters and so much more.......This property boasts 3 finished level with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the LL. Walk out basement to a custom paver patio enclosed backyard. 3 Beds on the upper level with 2 Full Baths.Main level is an open floor plan with both Hardwood and large ceramic tile flooring. nice Dining room area for formal visits, kitchen is nicely appointed with a SS appliance package. Maple cabinets with a slider to the deck overlooking the back yard.Property is freshly painted throughout. Windows and Heat Pump recently replaced. A great fit for todays discerning buyer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4911 Backwater

Welcome to Southlake at Montclair. This Well Kept 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Interior Unit Townhome has so Much to Offer. Upon Entering This Home You are Greeted with Hardwood Floors and Wonderful Natural Light. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. The Rear Kitchen and Separate Breakfast Room Overlook the Private Rear Yard and Paver Patio. Custom Rear Porch and Storage Area. Great for Herb Garden. Additional Door from Kitchen adds Great Convenience. Main Level Laundry with Full Size W/D. Journey Upstairs and Enjoy 3 Good Sized Bedrooms with Great Storage Space. Primary Bedroom One of Only a Few Units that Have the Large Primary Bath w/Dual Sinks. The Current Owner Has Update HWH, Windows, Roof & Gutters.This Community has So Much to Offer. Numerous Activities and Special Events Throughout the Year. Walk Across the Street and put Your Kayak in the lake for an Afternoon Paddle Over to One of the 3 Beaches. When Done Walk to the Library or Grocery Store Mall. Add Easy Access to Commuter Routes and all Bases are Covered.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

130 Milestone Road

This beauty is turn key and ready for its next owner. The front porch is ready for your morning cup of coffee. Upon entering the front door your eyes will be drawn to the barn door on the coat closet. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to have a table and chairs. The current owner is using the backroom as a dining room as it opens to the kitchen, however it could easily be used as a sunroom or family room. In 2020 the full bathroom received a new vanity, floors, and mirror. The fully finished basement boasts tons of space with endless possibilities. The half bathroom in the basement is so convenient. The large room is a perfect family room and entertaining area. The two additional rooms in the basement could be used for office space, a gaming room, musician's room or playroom. The superb back deck was installed in 2020 along with the fence. The gates on the fence were replaced in 2021. The beautiful landscaping was completed in 2018. Flooring in the bedroom and dining room were replaced in 2021. In 2019 the hot water heater was installed. The whole house was neutrally painted in 2021. There are so many updates you have to see them all for yourself. Schedule your showing today.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Mount Eagle Drive , #1615

Welcome home to affordable penthouse living on the top floor of the very desirable and conveniently located Montebello Condos. This G-model condo offers 1305 sq ft of sun filled space, freshly repainted throughout, with new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallways. Kitchen is totally renovated with all new appliances, to include washer and dryer. Walk in the front door of the condo, and you are drawn to the inviting sunroom with views from the sixteenth floor over the city of Alexandria. The sun room is versatile - can be an office, a reading room, den or just a quiet retreat to watch the world below. Open plan living and dining room is bright and spacious, and the galley kitchen has room for a table where you may enjoy breakfast, reading, or working from home. The master bedroom is large and there is a wonderful opportunity to create a larger primary bathroom if you wish. The second bedroom may also be a den or library - a very multi functional room indeed. Added bonus is the storage room on B-2 level. The condo association has a variety of services and amenities - including shuttle service to the metro close by. National Harbor is a few minutes drive away, and so is National airport. So much to enjoy and explore. Come see for yourself what your wonderful new home offers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1410 Ora Lea Lane

WOW! Over 3200 square feet of finished living space. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 full baths in the heart of Upper Marlboro. Don't miss out on this beautiful home with hard wood floors, brand new appliances with update kitchen cabinetry with an island. This home is just waiting on the right person to move in and make it home. The deck overlooking the beautiful trees and full shed are included with the property. The basement is very large and spacious with a room in the back that could be used as a bedroom or workout area all fully finished waiting for you! Don't miss out as my seller is motivated to MOVE! Come see this home today!(5th bdr in basement not up to code).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2809 North Capitol Street NE

Elegant & sophisticated townhome with west, east, and southern exposures. This wonderful home welcomes you with the beautiful original tile vestibule, the grand living room which features original mouldings and fireplace mantel plus high ceilings and original pocket doors that lead to an ample dining room. The main and second floors feature beautiful original pine hardwood floors throughout. The original radiators throughout and well-serviced boiler keep the home toasty warm. The modern kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry for storage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a reverse osmosis system filter under the sink, plus recessed lighting. Enjoy the morning sun while sipping coffee on the gracious deck outback. Don't miss the mudroom outback. The beautiful original wooden stairs lead you to the second level which offers a skylight and three spacious bedrooms with wonderful closet space plus a front loading washer/dryer and a full bathroom. The lower level au pair suite has a front and back entrance and it's not connected to the main house, it comes with a full bathroom and kitchenette. Solar Panels to convey with property. Right across from the upcoming McMillan Reservoir Redevelopment and easy access to Metro, shops, coffee stores, and everything Brookland and the District has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6831 Washington Boulevard , D

A small community of brick townhomes located near the East Falls Church Metro Stop, 1 assigned parking space in front of the home (space #13) is the assigned space. On the entry level of the home is a den/family room with a fireplace leading to a fenced and bricked patio. Also on this entry level is a bedroom and a full bath with a walk-in shower. One level up is the Kitchen, Dining Room, the Living Room with the convenience of a guest half bath. Two bedrooms and baths are on the top level of the home. Being an End Townhome there are many windows Please note that the HOA is $200 a month but it is not paid monthly -it is paid quarterly with a fee of $600.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21219 Millwood Square

PERFECTLY NESTLED on a quiet street and backing to a private WOODED area, this GORGES townhome has been maintained and UPDATED throughout the years to keep up with TODAYS DEMANDS with all the modern luxuries HOMEBUYERS SEEK. A tailored exterior OVERSIZED 1-car garage with storage and workspace area, deck and fenced yard, an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, that was refinished THIS MONTH just for you. abundance of windows, Stainless appliances skylights are some of the fine features that make this 3 bedroom, 3 full/1 half bath home so special.Roof Architectural Shingles in 2018, HVAC 2017.
MILLWOOD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

611 Mckewin Avenue

Enjoy this front porch home in Waverly with 3 beds and 1.5 baths, ready to move into! Main level has new gray luxury vinyl plank flooring and open floor plan from living and dining rooms to kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinets with plenty of storage. Spacious bedrooms with carpet and 9 ft ceilings. Basement has half bath, laundry, and storage.Fenced backyard with parking pad potential. Updated windows and roof, HVAC 2014. Convenient to York Road, downtown Baltimore, I-83, Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins and Union Memorial Hospitals. See today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2840 Fairhaven Avenue

An elegant facade and quaint covered porch provide the ideal welcome to this charming abode, inviting you to step inside, relax and make yourself at home. Natural light floods the updated layout with open-concept and generous living spaces that are perfectly suited to a modern lifestyle.Gorgeous wood floors flow throughout the main floor including in the well-equipped and generous kitchen with sweeping countertops, stainless steel appliances, on-trend fixtures and ample cabinetry. From here, you can move through to the dining and living areas and entertain guests or simply unwind at the end of the day.There are two good-size bedrooms and two neat and tidy bathrooms along with a partially finished basement that could be adapted to suit your needs.Shopping, schools and picturesque parks are only moments away while easy access to the I-495 means you+GGre never far from everything you could ever need. Adding even further appeal, you will live just minutes from the bustling heart of Alexandria.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2818 Connecticut Avenue NW , #103

Welcome home to this sleek and chic 2 bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of Woodley Park! Open concept layout for living room, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms and Porcelanosa baths thoughtfully located on opposite sides of the unit for privacy. Incredible gourmet kitchen with a huge island that can seat four. Perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Unit 103 is in the newer building behind the rowhouses on Conn Ave which creates a quiet, tranquil oasis but remains steps to everything Woodley has to offer: the metro, zoo, shopping, and restaurants. Relax in the courtyard with your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Waiting on a package? Isaac, one of the nicest concierges in DC, delivers them right to your front door during the week. Pet friendly building. Rental parking approx 150 feet from the back of the building is $235/month.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

513 Columbia Road NW

OH Saturday 1-3PM, Sunday 12-2PM; Clean and contemporary, yet classic and charming, 513 Columbia Road NW is the perfect package in Park View. This 3BR/2BA, 1,650 square foot, south-facing, porchfront federal rowhome sits high above the street for added privacy and gorgeous natural light. Warm original pine floors greet you in the inviting entryway and lead to a lovely living room lit by two oversized windows. A stunning, newly renovated (2021), open kitchen with a massive quartz waterfall peninsula, crisp white shaker style cabinets and a full suite of Samsung stainless steel appliances has transformed the kitchen and dining room of this home into one that can easily accommodate large dinner parties or more intimate gatherings at the breakfast bar. Grill out on the back deck or enjoy after dinner drinks on the brick patio underneath the glorious Japanese Red Maple Tree and Cherry Blossom that make this private, fully fenced yard a verdant oasis in the city that still has room to spare for off street parking! The upper level features three bright bedrooms, including two that are large enough to be considered a primary bedroom and a third that is perfectly sized for a nursery, home gym or a magnificent home office with a sliding glass door leading to an elevated deck overlooking the lush backyard. The stylish hall bath was renovated in 2020 with modern, geometric floor tiles, a tub/shower with subway tile and additional storage to complement the large hallway linen closet. The lower level enjoys a large family room with recessed lighting, an updated full bath, a separate laundry room, a generously sized storage closet and a separate rear entrance. Recent updates include brand new kitchen (2021), renovated upper level bathroom (2020), electrical heavy up (2020), new decking and rails for rear decks (2020), new rear gate (2019) & HVAC replaced (2018). Don't miss the 3-D tour!513 Columbia Rd NW is ideally located with incredible access to the Georgia Avenue Corridor and the 11th Street Hip Strip, with their fabulous and eclectic blend of restaurants, nightlife and neighborhood hangouts. Call Your Mother, Sonny's Pizza/No Kisses, Tabla, St Vincent Wine, Hook Hall, Makan, Bad Saint, The Coupe, Capa Tosta...the list goes on and on. Convenience is also paramount in Park View with two Metro's (Columbia Heights & Georgia Ave-Petworth) within .7mi and the new Whole Foods on Florida Ave NW less than a mile away. For those seeking a breath of fresh air or a dip in the pool, the nearby biking and walking trails around the McMillan Reservoir and the Old Soldier's Home are picturesque destinations - or enjoy a peaceful picnic at The Wangari Gardens - and the Banneker Recreation Center & Pool is a refreshing neighborhood amenity in the heart of the city. Park View is a wonderful place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9746 Vale Road NW

Welcome Home to the Heart of Vienna! This stylish, split-foyer property is larger than meets the eye. With almost 2800sqft of living space this property has a great amount of space, and natural light in a convenient location. The double-height entry opens to the large main-level living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen, and spacious family room with expansive windows. Step out onto the deck and enjoy the view of your own lush 2/3 of an acre. The main level also offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 fully renovated full baths, and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. The lower level comprises a large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom with separate shower and tub, laundry room, storage room, and recreation room with fireplace. Some recent upgrades include: new kitchen floors, counters, and stainless steel appliances; new marble flooring in master bathroom and lower level bathroom; new toilet, vanity, mirror, lights and shower in lower-level bathroom; new A/C; newer hot water heater; refinished main-level hardwood floors; new engineered hardwood flooring on lower-level; and replaced plugs and switches. Ideally located just minutes to major commuter routes (SR 123, I-495, I-66 and Metro). Walking distance to parks, elementary and high schools, and the beautiful downtown main street with shopping, dining, and entertainment. See for yourself why Vienna is consistently rated as one of the top places to live in the state of Virginia.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5151 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Turn key 3 unit Zoned MU-3 mixed use zoning. The property requires no work pride of ownership is here. Inviting hardscape stone and slate with lush green surrounds. Can be live/work space due to the clearest form of zoning allowed in the District of Columbia. Currently has large interior with 2 bedroom on top floor with outdoor balcony, 1 bedroom on main level with open floorpan, and Studio with high ceilings as the apartment mix. Use of space in design is supreme. Backyard is a tranquil slice of heaven in the city nestled amongst mature trees. The units are absolutely turn key providing flexibility in usage from apartment, office, too retail and more. 3 HVACS, laundry in each unit, 3 on property tarmac parking spaces. Easy access to a plethora of retail an restaurant options at your doorstep. Highways into Maryland and Virginia a short drive. MacArthur blvd is a Established Residential/Commercial corridor sitting amongst multimillion dollar mixed- use an residential property. This property is wide on a deep lot with room for expansion if you choose. your options are endless. Shows pride of ownership and will not last because it shows like new. Simply put "Turnkey." Come explore the multiple usages 5151 MacArthur Blvd NW, DC offers to the purchaser with absolutely no improvements required. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, great light, and front yard planter boxes. Can be delivered vacant. CASH COW!
RETAIL
themunchonline.com

2031 37th St. NW

AMAZING LOCATION & RENOVATED GEM 2/2.5 - Ready to GO!! - Move in Ready: LARGE 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Front "Pottery Barn" Style TH in NW DC - This Property has been lovingly updated and is ready for you. Features : Hardwood Flooring, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Slate Back Splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - Loads of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs, Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower with "War Wash" style pressure heads, and Natural Rain Fall Shower Head, Floor to Ceiling Tile and Natural Brick wall to make this house truly modern & chic at the same time. Street Parking, Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and All Things DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

506 Quintana Place NW

$749,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: DCDC2015398. "Swag" a little or a lot you be the judge, on one of the prettiest tree lined blocks in "Brightwood "filled with semi detached brick porch front Tudors with rear decks & attached garages, just a few blocks south of Takoma Park DC's border share in their amenities ! 3 blocks to nearby Takoma Recreation Aquatic Center, children's playground, water park, tennis, basketball courts ,soccer, parklands, green space, Brand New " Dog Park" A true Sports Complex !!! Close to coffee houses & neighborhood restaurants Starbucks & Bus Boys n Poets, Yoga Studio, Walmart & more! BTW this section Brightwood is nestled between Takoma Park DC & Petworth>> East of Georgia Avenue!! Finders Keepers all the right features: Sun filled flooded with light w lots of windows, recessed lighting, gorgeous oak floors, high ceilings, Dream Designer's Kitchen with large island with loads of cabinetry, wine cooler, granite & like new Stainless Steel Appliances overlooking south facing deck!Designer baths, 3 to 4 bedrooms, could use the lower level, as a bedroom suite w private bath or exercise room , den or office, Utility room with brand new boiler, gas hot water heater, full top of the line washer & dryer & garage witha state of the art remote door! Master bedroom with ceiling fan! Ample stand up floored storage attic! Welcome home to your DC suburban digs in the City!check tour for you tube video & matterport!!No sign on property! appointment only! Follow Covid guidelines! No open houses! Not on showtime!
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1216 Progress Road

Well cared for two bedroom, two bath home in Mill Creek Acres West. Kitchen equipped with all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and a new range/oven. Enjoy the spacious feeling of the vaulted ceiling in kitchen, dining area and living room. Patio doors in the living room gives access to the patio, storage area and backyard. Primary bedroom has two closets and a private bathroom which includes a shower with a corner seat. An additional bedroom could also be used as a home office, den or workout room. Hallway bathroom includes a tub/shower combo. The property includes a radon system and a one car detached garage. Lovely location that is close to restaurants and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

917 Church Road W

This property contains 4 single family lots. Price starting at $650, 000. We can build your dream house or your chance to own this land and bring your contractor to build your home on! Site development is underway and expects to complete before November to start the house construction. Ready to move in early Spring 2022!Lot 1 and Lot 2- (2367 sf + 988 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $800,000 OR Lot only price $450,000.Lot 3 -(2155 sf + 902 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $750,000 OR Lot only price $425,000. Lot 4 - (1674sf + 650 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $650,000 OR Lot only price $400,000.Personalize the details to suit your lifestyle and tastes+GGfrom the layout, cabinets and flooring to the sinks, lighting, paint colors and exterior sidings! Additional fees may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1529 Hopewell Avenue

3 bedroom 1.5 bath rowhome with a covered from entry! Neutral carpet and paint throughout! Eat in kitchen! Ceramic tile in the bathroom. Rear yard is enclosed and has a large storage shed. Private 1 car parking pad in the rear of the home. Tons of storage space! Central location makes commuting a breeze. Come see today before it's gone!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4612 Northwood Drive

Clean and well-kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the Northwood community. Near Morgan State and Mercy High School. Great opportunity for investment purposes or for your first home. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper and lower levels. Bay window in Living Room overlooking the front exterior of the home. Covered rear patio leading to detached garage that can be used for parking or extra storage. Detached garage in rear, lower level renovated half bath with walkout. Welcome Home!
MLS

