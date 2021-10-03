410 U Street NW

OH Saturday 1-3PM, Sunday 12-2PM; Clean and contemporary, yet classic and charming, 513 Columbia Road NW is the perfect package in Park View. This 3BR/2BA, 1,650 square foot, south-facing, porchfront federal rowhome sits high above the street for added privacy and gorgeous natural light. Warm original pine floors greet you in the inviting entryway and lead to a lovely living room lit by two oversized windows. A stunning, newly renovated (2021), open kitchen with a massive quartz waterfall peninsula, crisp white shaker style cabinets and a full suite of Samsung stainless steel appliances has transformed the kitchen and dining room of this home into one that can easily accommodate large dinner parties or more intimate gatherings at the breakfast bar. Grill out on the back deck or enjoy after dinner drinks on the brick patio underneath the glorious Japanese Red Maple Tree and Cherry Blossom that make this private, fully fenced yard a verdant oasis in the city that still has room to spare for off street parking! The upper level features three bright bedrooms, including two that are large enough to be considered a primary bedroom and a third that is perfectly sized for a nursery, home gym or a magnificent home office with a sliding glass door leading to an elevated deck overlooking the lush backyard. The stylish hall bath was renovated in 2020 with modern, geometric floor tiles, a tub/shower with subway tile and additional storage to complement the large hallway linen closet. The lower level enjoys a large family room with recessed lighting, an updated full bath, a separate laundry room, a generously sized storage closet and a separate rear entrance. Recent updates include brand new kitchen (2021), renovated upper level bathroom (2020), electrical heavy up (2020), new decking and rails for rear decks (2020), new rear gate (2019) & HVAC replaced (2018). Don't miss the 3-D tour!513 Columbia Rd NW is ideally located with incredible access to the Georgia Avenue Corridor and the 11th Street Hip Strip, with their fabulous and eclectic blend of restaurants, nightlife and neighborhood hangouts. Call Your Mother, Sonny's Pizza/No Kisses, Tabla, St Vincent Wine, Hook Hall, Makan, Bad Saint, The Coupe, Capa Tosta...the list goes on and on. Convenience is also paramount in Park View with two Metro's (Columbia Heights & Georgia Ave-Petworth) within .7mi and the new Whole Foods on Florida Ave NW less than a mile away. For those seeking a breath of fresh air or a dip in the pool, the nearby biking and walking trails around the McMillan Reservoir and the Old Soldier's Home are picturesque destinations - or enjoy a peaceful picnic at The Wangari Gardens - and the Banneker Recreation Center & Pool is a refreshing neighborhood amenity in the heart of the city. Park View is a wonderful place to call home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO