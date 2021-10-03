CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Airy Hill-Brices Mill Road

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild Your Dream Home on 1.53 Acres Close To Chestertown, Perk Approved. Enjoy This Lovely Area While Being Nestled In The Woods. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...

4612 Northwood Drive

Clean and well-kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the Northwood community. Near Morgan State and Mercy High School. Great opportunity for investment purposes or for your first home. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper and lower levels. Bay window in Living Room overlooking the front exterior of the home. Covered rear patio leading to detached garage that can be used for parking or extra storage. Detached garage in rear, lower level renovated half bath with walkout. Welcome Home!
4102 Park Heights Avenue

Great opportunity to own this 4 bedroom & 1 bath home. Minutes drive from downtown. Buyer to verify ground rent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Currently tenant occupied, wait for confirmation from showing services. Strictly SOLD AS-IS. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
454 Park Place

Nice two-story half duplex offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with dining area, and laundry room. Second level offers bedrooms and full bath. Finished attic space with ample storage space. Close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Schedule your tour today!
210 S High Street

This extremely unique Townhome in Baltimore's famous Little Italy is currently functioning as one of only two B&B's in the entire area. The current sellers completely gutted and immaculately refinished the property when they purchased in 2009, and since then, they've carefully maintained the home. And while this 5000+- square foot 4bd 4.5ba home is perfect for a big family, the lot also presents a developer's dream. The property stretches all the way from STREET to STREET (High St to Albemarle), leaving an immaculate opportunity to completely redevelop the lot into a multi-unit living space. It's only 6 blocks from Harbor East, some of Baltimore's most prominent restaurant and shopping scenes. And even in its current state, this townhome boasts a MASSIVE 4 car garage that has C-1 zoning... So even if you're a family wanting to move in, you still have plenty of options for passive income generation while still living the million-dollar lifestyle. It really is an amazing opportunity for every type of buyer!
BALTIMORE, MD
119 Wimbledon Lane

Fantastic townhome in Owings Mills. Updated bathrooms, Updated Floors in Living Room, Updated kitchen, Trex Deck, New Windows Call agent for more details. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
857 Waterford Drive

Recently updated unit in a great hidden gem of a community. Seller has updated the look and feel of the unit. Outstanding reach porch view of the creek. Fenced in area for pets and entertaining. Outstanding two story unit with loft that could be used as office or guest room.
200 N Hilton Street

This is a mixed-use corner lot building with a commercially zone first level (convenience store) and upper level for residential dwelling. Gross rent is the sum of the apartment ($600/mo) and convenience store lease ($700/mo). Currently occupied by a long term tenant, for more information contact listing agent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Strictly SOLD AS-IS.
1216 Progress Road

Well cared for two bedroom, two bath home in Mill Creek Acres West. Kitchen equipped with all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and a new range/oven. Enjoy the spacious feeling of the vaulted ceiling in kitchen, dining area and living room. Patio doors in the living room gives access to the patio, storage area and backyard. Primary bedroom has two closets and a private bathroom which includes a shower with a corner seat. An additional bedroom could also be used as a home office, den or workout room. Hallway bathroom includes a tub/shower combo. The property includes a radon system and a one car detached garage. Lovely location that is close to restaurants and shopping.
1529 Hopewell Avenue

3 bedroom 1.5 bath rowhome with a covered from entry! Neutral carpet and paint throughout! Eat in kitchen! Ceramic tile in the bathroom. Rear yard is enclosed and has a large storage shed. Private 1 car parking pad in the rear of the home. Tons of storage space! Central location makes commuting a breeze. Come see today before it's gone!
14728 Townshend Terrace Avenue , E

TO BE BUILT -- THE MCPHERSON" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH TOWNHOMES! Welcome to the best value townhome community in Prince George's County. Offering the sought-after 3 levels McPherson with a rear entry 2 car garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Countertops, LVP Flooring, finished recreation room, and more. Located right off Route 301 and near Route 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Get in while there is still time. The homes are going fast! Great location with lots of extras! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos shown are representative only.
8666 Sumter Court

This spacious END UNIT townhouse in STONERIDGE right off of Manassas Drive and RT28 will not last.Whether you are downsizing or purchasing your first starter home, you can't miss this opportunity. This home offers a kitchen/dining area with sliding door that leads you to the large, fully fenced backyard.New Paint, Roof (2016), Washer/Dryer (2019), Furnace (2015) Fresh Paint (2021). Two assigned parking spaces and street parking.This home is nestled in Manassas Park where you are close to Restaurants, Shopping, Groceries, and Old Town Manassas.Walking distance to VRE train station and many eateries. Short drive to 66, Chantilly/Reston area. Easy access to Arlington/DC through public transportation.
REAL ESTATE
4000 N Charles Street , #1610

Historic Mies Van Der Rohe building. Contemporary updates. Light-filled rooms with great city views. 1189 sq ft. 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Hardwood floors bedrooms, living room, dining room. Master bedroom walk-in closet and full wall built-ins. Full-service doorman building, outdoor pool, valet parking. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices...
12215 Sweetwood Place

A GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! LIVING RM W/9' CEILINGS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE COUNTRY KTICHEN W/NEW TILE. OWNER'S SUITE W/WALK IN CLOSETS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, FULL BATH & WALK OUT TO PATIO! NICE DECK, FENCED YARD & MUCH MORE. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc.
11760 Stonegate Lane

This home is pampered and it shows. Kick back after a hards days work or fire up the BBQ..... Either way this is the home to do it.Wonderfully maintained Townhome in the Village of Hickory Ridge community situated in the Columbia area of Howard County. Access to 90+ miles of interconnecting walking/jogging paths and walking distance to Clareys Forest Pool. Minutes to many restaurants, Merriweather Post Concert Pavilion, Columbia Mall, Howard County/ Hopkins Hospital, Howard Community College, Whole Foods, AMC theaters and so much more.......This property boasts 3 finished level with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the LL. Walk out basement to a custom paver patio enclosed backyard. 3 Beds on the upper level with 2 Full Baths.Main level is an open floor plan with both Hardwood and large ceramic tile flooring. nice Dining room area for formal visits, kitchen is nicely appointed with a SS appliance package. Maple cabinets with a slider to the deck overlooking the back yard.Property is freshly painted throughout. Windows and Heat Pump recently replaced. A great fit for todays discerning buyer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
917 Church Road W

This property contains 4 single family lots. Price starting at $650, 000. We can build your dream house or your chance to own this land and bring your contractor to build your home on! Site development is underway and expects to complete before November to start the house construction. Ready to move in early Spring 2022!Lot 1 and Lot 2- (2367 sf + 988 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $800,000 OR Lot only price $450,000.Lot 3 -(2155 sf + 902 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $750,000 OR Lot only price $425,000. Lot 4 - (1674sf + 650 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $650,000 OR Lot only price $400,000.Personalize the details to suit your lifestyle and tastes+GGfrom the layout, cabinets and flooring to the sinks, lighting, paint colors and exterior sidings! Additional fees may apply.
REAL ESTATE
716 13TH Street NE

You do know the inside of a jewel box is always even nicer than the outside, right?!This Victorian jewel captures as you walk to the corner, you've seen the bay windows which wrap every wall, but come inside, there is so much more. Four levels of space including an atrium with floating stairs that gives an open feeling throughout. Hardwood floors, heated tiled floors in the basement room and kitchen, marble floors at the fireplace in the basement and lots of Palladian windows bringing the light in when inside. This is your new home.The inside is secure and private, the full granite kitchen counters with gas cooking and heated tile floors, all come with this jewel of a home. Imagine how good you will feel cooking & dining here year round, especially in the winter.Configuration can be as you prefer, at the moment, two bedrooms, one newly refurbished bathroom on the upper level; one guest bathroom on the lower level, with two levels remaining for guests or for you to pamper yourself with space for work, for gym, for studio as there is over 2000'+ space. Included is a large bonus room in the basement with heated tiled floors.If you prefer the outside, you have the choice of sitting in the front garden to visit with neighbors, grilling on your back patio just off the kitchen, or sipping wine on your private Trex upper deck. So many Choices.You're convenient to everything on Capitol Hill and H St, with a trolley stop at the end of your short block bringing you to Whole Foods or even Union Station a few stops away. In the spring and summer enjoy a short walk to the Farmer's Market or if you please enjoy tea as you watch the market unfold. The best of DC charm and convenient to everything, 10- 15 minutes to Maryland or Virginia and 15 minutes from the airport in good traffic.
REAL ESTATE
130 Milestone Road

This beauty is turn key and ready for its next owner. The front porch is ready for your morning cup of coffee. Upon entering the front door your eyes will be drawn to the barn door on the coat closet. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to have a table and chairs. The current owner is using the backroom as a dining room as it opens to the kitchen, however it could easily be used as a sunroom or family room. In 2020 the full bathroom received a new vanity, floors, and mirror. The fully finished basement boasts tons of space with endless possibilities. The half bathroom in the basement is so convenient. The large room is a perfect family room and entertaining area. The two additional rooms in the basement could be used for office space, a gaming room, musician's room or playroom. The superb back deck was installed in 2020 along with the fence. The gates on the fence were replaced in 2021. The beautiful landscaping was completed in 2018. Flooring in the bedroom and dining room were replaced in 2021. In 2019 the hot water heater was installed. The whole house was neutrally painted in 2021. There are so many updates you have to see them all for yourself. Schedule your showing today.
REAL ESTATE
4911 Backwater

Welcome to Southlake at Montclair. This Well Kept 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Interior Unit Townhome has so Much to Offer. Upon Entering This Home You are Greeted with Hardwood Floors and Wonderful Natural Light. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. The Rear Kitchen and Separate Breakfast Room Overlook the Private Rear Yard and Paver Patio. Custom Rear Porch and Storage Area. Great for Herb Garden. Additional Door from Kitchen adds Great Convenience. Main Level Laundry with Full Size W/D. Journey Upstairs and Enjoy 3 Good Sized Bedrooms with Great Storage Space. Primary Bedroom One of Only a Few Units that Have the Large Primary Bath w/Dual Sinks. The Current Owner Has Update HWH, Windows, Roof & Gutters.This Community has So Much to Offer. Numerous Activities and Special Events Throughout the Year. Walk Across the Street and put Your Kayak in the lake for an Afternoon Paddle Over to One of the 3 Beaches. When Done Walk to the Library or Grocery Store Mall. Add Easy Access to Commuter Routes and all Bases are Covered.
REAL ESTATE
7520 Campground Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

OWN A PRIVATE PARADISE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY SANCTUARY. Here's your chance to secure a property situated in a picturesque setting. This contemporary 2 Story Log Home with 3 beds, 3.5 bath, 24x36 shop, 12x25 Workshop, 8x12 Shed and 24x24 Garage sitting on a 4 acre land are all yours. Upon entry, main floor has high, vaulted ceiling with in living area with stone fireplace and hickory hardwood floors. Floor to ceiling windows provide lots of light and enhances the home's spacious look. Lower level provides additional living space with family room, fireplace, kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the solitude and expansive view and breathe in the fresh country air. Call for an appointment to view this exceptional home.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
24 Wood Duck Drive

Meticulously maintained primary home for over twenty years. Endless curb appeal starts with lovely maintenance free landscaping and gorgeous colonial blue siding added in 2014. Energy efficient windows installed on second floor (plus kitchen and dining room) in 2014. Wide streets with extra parking in front. Walk into wide foyer and take a left, go straight or turn right. On the left is a roomy living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and a den/office that was previously used as a bedroom for an elderly parent., with easy access to a full bathroom. Straight ahead is a sunny family room and a fully enclosed sunroom that has a custom made canvas cover installed in 2019. Take a right at the foyer and you have a staircase to second floor and very spacious dining room with built in cabinetry and a second gas fireplace. There is another sunroom off of the dining room. The kitchen has corian counters, plenty of cabinets, pantry, double oven. Wood floors throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms on second floor and the primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully updated bath with programmable heated floors. Gas heat on 1st floor, Heat pump on 2nd floor, both are serviced twice a year. Walk in attic provides tons of storage. 10K lb./23' Boat lift, large rear deck. This canal leads right out to the river, which you can see from the deck. ADT central station fire and burglar alarm system. There just is nothing missing from this fabulous home. Updates include: Roof: 2010, Siding: 2014, 2nd Floor HVAC replaced 2018, HWH new in 2015/converted to gas in 2018, Both fireplaces converted to gas in 2018, Primary Bath Remodeled 2014, New Washer/Dryer2020, Boat lift serviced 2021, Crawlspace encapsulated 2015, Preventative pest control three times a year.
REAL ESTATE

