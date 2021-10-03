1215 Ring Bill Loop

This is the one you have been waiting for! This stunning renovation of a 3-level home in Petworth is sure to impress. This home has been thoughtfully updated from top-to-bottom with no expenses spared, plus there is room left for you to add personal touches and make it your own! The welcoming front porch is spacious and offers the perfect backdrop to enjoy morning coffee! The home boasts an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, brand new high-end windows, doors, light fixtures, hardware, roof, finished walk-out lower level and so much more. The main level features an open floor plan living/dining space that opens to the kitchen and a powder room. The high-end kitchen is sure to inspire budding chefs with its designer quartz countertops, custom cabinetry that offers ample storage, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and a lovely kitchen window that brings in natural sunlight. A door leads to the backyard and parking. The upper level features hardwood floors, three bedrooms, and two full baths. The primary bedroom is large with space for a sitting area or custom closet system. The attached primary bath features a separate shower with custom tile, a rainforest shower, and a designer-inspired luxurious soaking tub, and double vanity. The fully finished lower level offers additional space to enjoy family time with a recreation room with a bar, and a bedroom, and a full bath. There is a door to the one-car driveway. Lower level laundry and utility room. Phenomenal location! Extensive foundation work done with a warranty. Located on a quiet street, close to the best offers of the area, Rock Creek Park, Rt 29, and the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro, restaurants of Upshur street, easy access to all conveniences along Georgia Ave, upcoming Walter Reed development & much more! Don't miss this stunning renovation in Petworth!
