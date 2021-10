Following is the Saline County Health Department extended COVID-19 update for Friday. Saline County is seeing data similar to that which is being reported all over the United States. Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to contract the virus, have severe symptoms, or die from COVID-19. We continue to encourage anyone who is able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and help to protect our community.

