28 Roberts Lane

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see one of the only homes under 200k in Greene!!! This move in ready home is located in Greene Acres lake community and has access to its beautiful 27 acre lake! With almost an acre of cleared land, you have the privacy of country living only 10 minutes from the town of Standardsville. All offers will be presented Monday the 18th.

4612 Northwood Drive

Clean and well-kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the Northwood community. Near Morgan State and Mercy High School. Great opportunity for investment purposes or for your first home. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper and lower levels. Bay window in Living Room overlooking the front exterior of the home. Covered rear patio leading to detached garage that can be used for parking or extra storage. Detached garage in rear, lower level renovated half bath with walkout. Welcome Home!
454 Park Place

Nice two-story half duplex offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with dining area, and laundry room. Second level offers bedrooms and full bath. Finished attic space with ample storage space. Close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Schedule your tour today!
4102 Park Heights Avenue

Great opportunity to own this 4 bedroom & 1 bath home. Minutes drive from downtown. Buyer to verify ground rent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Currently tenant occupied, wait for confirmation from showing services. Strictly SOLD AS-IS. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
119 Wimbledon Lane

Fantastic townhome in Owings Mills. Updated bathrooms, Updated Floors in Living Room, Updated kitchen, Trex Deck, New Windows Call agent for more details. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
857 Waterford Drive

Recently updated unit in a great hidden gem of a community. Seller has updated the look and feel of the unit. Outstanding reach porch view of the creek. Fenced in area for pets and entertaining. Outstanding two story unit with loft that could be used as office or guest room.
1529 Hopewell Avenue

3 bedroom 1.5 bath rowhome with a covered from entry! Neutral carpet and paint throughout! Eat in kitchen! Ceramic tile in the bathroom. Rear yard is enclosed and has a large storage shed. Private 1 car parking pad in the rear of the home. Tons of storage space! Central location makes commuting a breeze. Come see today before it's gone!
1564 Wadsworth Way

Cute as a button townhome in Loch Raven. Enjoy a beautiful street, plenty of parking, and privacy behind the home. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-08T23:51:47.63.
14728 Townshend Terrace Avenue , E

TO BE BUILT -- THE MCPHERSON" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH TOWNHOMES! Welcome to the best value townhome community in Prince George's County. Offering the sought-after 3 levels McPherson with a rear entry 2 car garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Countertops, LVP Flooring, finished recreation room, and more. Located right off Route 301 and near Route 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Get in while there is still time. The homes are going fast! Great location with lots of extras! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos shown are representative only.
1216 Progress Road

Well cared for two bedroom, two bath home in Mill Creek Acres West. Kitchen equipped with all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and a new range/oven. Enjoy the spacious feeling of the vaulted ceiling in kitchen, dining area and living room. Patio doors in the living room gives access to the patio, storage area and backyard. Primary bedroom has two closets and a private bathroom which includes a shower with a corner seat. An additional bedroom could also be used as a home office, den or workout room. Hallway bathroom includes a tub/shower combo. The property includes a radon system and a one car detached garage. Lovely location that is close to restaurants and shopping.
11760 Stonegate Lane

This home is pampered and it shows. Kick back after a hards days work or fire up the BBQ..... Either way this is the home to do it.Wonderfully maintained Townhome in the Village of Hickory Ridge community situated in the Columbia area of Howard County. Access to 90+ miles of interconnecting walking/jogging paths and walking distance to Clareys Forest Pool. Minutes to many restaurants, Merriweather Post Concert Pavilion, Columbia Mall, Howard County/ Hopkins Hospital, Howard Community College, Whole Foods, AMC theaters and so much more.......This property boasts 3 finished level with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the LL. Walk out basement to a custom paver patio enclosed backyard. 3 Beds on the upper level with 2 Full Baths.Main level is an open floor plan with both Hardwood and large ceramic tile flooring. nice Dining room area for formal visits, kitchen is nicely appointed with a SS appliance package. Maple cabinets with a slider to the deck overlooking the back yard.Property is freshly painted throughout. Windows and Heat Pump recently replaced. A great fit for todays discerning buyer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
31 Adams Street NW

Sun-drenched and fully updated but retaining the charm of yesteryear, this nearly 2600 sq ft 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse oozes charm & offers a wonderful floor plan! Fine features include warm hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, original woodwork & trim, a stylish gourmet kitchen leading to rear deck, patio & awesome professionally landscaped yard & secure garage! The basement provides an up to date 2br/1ba rental unit which currently rents at $2150/mo. (the equivalent of $400,000 in mortgage costs!) The BONUS / an en-suite master bath is easily added directly above the main floor powder room!) This house is a rare find and priced to sell! ------ ideal closing is end of November with up to 60 day rentback ----- BSMT UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPT OR AVAILABLE TO SEE ON SAT & SUN 2-4.
REAL ESTATE
7341 Berkshire Road

Charming large end of group with enclosed sunroom addition. Home was renovated a few years ago with new roof, new furnace, new. a/c, new kitchen w/granite countertops, new appliances, finished basement with full bathroom. Large fenced yard. Brand new school right behind the property. Home has a half circle driveway enough to park 3 cars. A must see. The pictures don't do it justice.
13454 Keytone Road

You'll fall in love with this single family, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home. It+GGs a perfect starter home**Nice Safe and very well located neighborhood very close to shopping centers**Granite countertop renovated 1 year ago; Sinding, gutters, shutters and soffits completely renovated 6 month ago; Main level freshly painted 3 month ago; New carpet in basement+GGs bedrooms; Brand new water heater; Washer and drier machines recently replaced (3 month ago)***10 minutes from State Route 234; 2 minutes from Dale Boulevard; 5 minutes from Prince Williams Parkway***This home is move in ready. A must see! Please follow CDC guidelines when touring this home.
4000 N Charles Street , #1610

Historic Mies Van Der Rohe building. Contemporary updates. Light-filled rooms with great city views. 1189 sq ft. 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Hardwood floors bedrooms, living room, dining room. Master bedroom walk-in closet and full wall built-ins. Full-service doorman building, outdoor pool, valet parking. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices...
12215 Sweetwood Place

A GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! LIVING RM W/9' CEILINGS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE COUNTRY KTICHEN W/NEW TILE. OWNER'S SUITE W/WALK IN CLOSETS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, FULL BATH & WALK OUT TO PATIO! NICE DECK, FENCED YARD & MUCH MORE. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc.
504 Randolph Street NW

EXQUISITELY restored 20' wide semi-detached 5BD/3.5BA in the heart of Petworth. Thoughtfully executed renovation centered around sunlight, spaciousness, and storage (so many closets!). Soaring ceilings, gorgeous 7" wide white oak hardwood floors, marble baths, and recessed lighting throughout. Designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, 5-burner stove, wine cooler, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, and waterfall island opens to spacious living, dining, and family rooms. Stunning primary suite with expansive ceiling height, dual/walk-in closets with a private terrace to enjoy morning coffee. Relax in the spa-like en-suite with soaking tub tucked behind glass enclosures. Two spacious bedrooms, hall bathroom, and laundry closet complete the bedroom level. Entertain on the large private deck that leads to a beautiful, landscaped backyard. Lower-Level in-law suite provides great rental potential with 2BR/1BA, fridge, built-in microwave, separately zoned HVAC, laundry with Front + Rear Entrances. This home is not your average renovation and an entertainer+GGs paradise that bathes in natural light. Centrally located on a storybook tree-lined street. Steps to shops/restaurants on 11th, 14th, and Upshur streets. Park your car in the driveway or 1-car garage and walk to Georgia Ave (.3 mi) and Columbia Heights (1.0 mi) Metros.
REAL ESTATE
917 Church Road W

This property contains 4 single family lots. Price starting at $650, 000. We can build your dream house or your chance to own this land and bring your contractor to build your home on! Site development is underway and expects to complete before November to start the house construction. Ready to move in early Spring 2022!Lot 1 and Lot 2- (2367 sf + 988 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $800,000 OR Lot only price $450,000.Lot 3 -(2155 sf + 902 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $750,000 OR Lot only price $425,000. Lot 4 - (1674sf + 650 unfinished basement) Turn Key price $650,000 OR Lot only price $400,000.Personalize the details to suit your lifestyle and tastes+GGfrom the layout, cabinets and flooring to the sinks, lighting, paint colors and exterior sidings! Additional fees may apply.
REAL ESTATE
280 Riverbend Dr , 4F

Welcome home to this TOP FLOOR, END UNIT home. 4F is one of the few condos in Riverbend that has windows facing the Rivanna River. There is an abundance of NATURAL LIGHT in this coveted home. Each of the windows has a custom window treatment. You'll enjoy the open living/dining/kitchen area, including the breakfast bar & pantry in the kitchen. There is a separate laundry room, too. The spacious bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom includes a 2-sink vanity and a tub. There's a secure storage room on the covered balcony, and a BRAND NEW HEAT PUMP was just installed! Enjoy community amenities that include a pool, exercise room, clubhouse & walking trails next to the Rivanna. In 5 minutes, you can walk to the Pantops Shopping Center, where there's a Food Lion. If you work at Martha Jefferson, the Old Mills Trail passes right through the Riverbend community and goes to the Martha Jefferson campus. The same trail going in the other direction leads to Darden Towe Park (with a dog park). This condo is close to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Downtown & UVA. And the many shops, services, offices & restaurants in the Pantops area. Schedule a showing today!,Solid Surface Counter,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
24 Wood Duck Drive

Meticulously maintained primary home for over twenty years. Endless curb appeal starts with lovely maintenance free landscaping and gorgeous colonial blue siding added in 2014. Energy efficient windows installed on second floor (plus kitchen and dining room) in 2014. Wide streets with extra parking in front. Walk into wide foyer and take a left, go straight or turn right. On the left is a roomy living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and a den/office that was previously used as a bedroom for an elderly parent., with easy access to a full bathroom. Straight ahead is a sunny family room and a fully enclosed sunroom that has a custom made canvas cover installed in 2019. Take a right at the foyer and you have a staircase to second floor and very spacious dining room with built in cabinetry and a second gas fireplace. There is another sunroom off of the dining room. The kitchen has corian counters, plenty of cabinets, pantry, double oven. Wood floors throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms on second floor and the primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully updated bath with programmable heated floors. Gas heat on 1st floor, Heat pump on 2nd floor, both are serviced twice a year. Walk in attic provides tons of storage. 10K lb./23' Boat lift, large rear deck. This canal leads right out to the river, which you can see from the deck. ADT central station fire and burglar alarm system. There just is nothing missing from this fabulous home. Updates include: Roof: 2010, Siding: 2014, 2nd Floor HVAC replaced 2018, HWH new in 2015/converted to gas in 2018, Both fireplaces converted to gas in 2018, Primary Bath Remodeled 2014, New Washer/Dryer2020, Boat lift serviced 2021, Crawlspace encapsulated 2015, Preventative pest control three times a year.
REAL ESTATE
4911 Backwater

Welcome to Southlake at Montclair. This Well Kept 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Interior Unit Townhome has so Much to Offer. Upon Entering This Home You are Greeted with Hardwood Floors and Wonderful Natural Light. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. The Rear Kitchen and Separate Breakfast Room Overlook the Private Rear Yard and Paver Patio. Custom Rear Porch and Storage Area. Great for Herb Garden. Additional Door from Kitchen adds Great Convenience. Main Level Laundry with Full Size W/D. Journey Upstairs and Enjoy 3 Good Sized Bedrooms with Great Storage Space. Primary Bedroom One of Only a Few Units that Have the Large Primary Bath w/Dual Sinks. The Current Owner Has Update HWH, Windows, Roof & Gutters.This Community has So Much to Offer. Numerous Activities and Special Events Throughout the Year. Walk Across the Street and put Your Kayak in the lake for an Afternoon Paddle Over to One of the 3 Beaches. When Done Walk to the Library or Grocery Store Mall. Add Easy Access to Commuter Routes and all Bases are Covered.
REAL ESTATE

