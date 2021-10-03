8218 Frye Road
Great opportunity to enjoy this spacious 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Custom-Built Contemporary Colonial Home, Perfectly sited on 1 acre. This transaction also includes the adjacent open parcel which is approximately 2.43 Acres according to recent survey. You'll love the open and airy feeling of this well-designed home with interesting lines and bright light-filled windows. Great Room with central fireplace with raised brick hearth. Entertainment Bar ready for a countertop, but just imagine the parties you can host. Kitchen is huge with plenty of room for a table, abundant cabinet space, oversized pantry, and main level laundry center. Three Main level bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Showplace 2 story front room can easily be a Dining Room or Living Room with gorgeous wood ceiling and 4 bright skylights. Upper level features an incredible primary bedroom suite with sitting room and EnSuite Bathroom, plus a Second Bedroom with full bathroom. Deck, brick patio and covered porch overlook fiepit and koi pond water interest. Dramatic Property is in Good condition overall, but will convey strictly "as is". Bring your designer ideas and creativity to make this a showplace well-suited for your lifestyle. Property is tenant-occupied, No Lockbox--Appointment with listing agent is required via showingtime.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
