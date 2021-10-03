8218 Frye Road

This beauty is turn key and ready for its next owner. The front porch is ready for your morning cup of coffee. Upon entering the front door your eyes will be drawn to the barn door on the coat closet. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to have a table and chairs. The current owner is using the backroom as a dining room as it opens to the kitchen, however it could easily be used as a sunroom or family room. In 2020 the full bathroom received a new vanity, floors, and mirror. The fully finished basement boasts tons of space with endless possibilities. The half bathroom in the basement is so convenient. The large room is a perfect family room and entertaining area. The two additional rooms in the basement could be used for office space, a gaming room, musician's room or playroom. The superb back deck was installed in 2020 along with the fence. The gates on the fence were replaced in 2021. The beautiful landscaping was completed in 2018. Flooring in the bedroom and dining room were replaced in 2021. In 2019 the hot water heater was installed. The whole house was neutrally painted in 2021. There are so many updates you have to see them all for yourself. Schedule your showing today.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO