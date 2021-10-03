CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats move up in AP Top 25 poll; Clemson Tigers out for first time since 2014

Cover picture for the articleClemson Tigers football, Iowa Hawkeyes football, Iowa, Associated Press, Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bearcats football, Big Ten Conference, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years and Clemson is on the outside looking in at The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2014.

