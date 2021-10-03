CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Syndergaard: Not returning to Mets 'would be a tough pill to swallow'

By Tim Kelly
 5 days ago
It may not be the best negotiating tactic, but Noah Syndergaard is making no bones about it -- he wants to return to the New York Mets in 2022.

The Mets wrapped up their 2021 season Sunday, losing 5-0 to the NL East Champion Atlanta Braves. Ultimately, the Mets went just 29-45 after the All-Star Break, failing to capitalize on perhaps the most winnable division in the sport. The second-half collapse by the Mets likely sealed the fate of manager Luis Rojas.

Still only 29, Syndergaard can become a free agent this offseason. It doesn't sound as though he envisions leaving the Mets.

“It would be a tough pill to swallow not wearing a Mets jersey next year. I’m going to try not to focus too much on it," Syndergaard said, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and 2021 essentially turned into a wash as well. The former All-Star made two appearances for the Mets, including allowing three hits and two earned runs as the team's opener in the season finale.

Last week, Sydergaard said that he was "fairly confident" that he would return to the Mets next year, and didn't discount the possibility of doing so on the qualifying offer. We don't yet know what the value of the qualifying offer will be in 2022, but it was worth $18.9 million this season. Accepting the qualifying offer, assuming the Mets extend it, would allow Syndergaard to be well compensated as he rebuilds his value in anticipation of potentially testing free agency after the 2022 season.

That said, we ranked Syndergaard as the No. 4 potential free agent starting pitcher this offseason. Is it possible that he could decline the qualifying offer and land a lucrative multi-year deal, be it from the Mets or someone else? Sure, but it still seems that his best bet would be to bet on himself in 2022 by playing on the qualifying offer.

In addition to Syndergaard, the Mets will have to decide on the future of outfielder Michael Conforto, who is also a qualifying offer candidate. Marcus Stroman pitched on the qualifying offer in 2021, so he can also become a free agent and the Mets won't receive any draft compensation if the former All-Star departs. Javier Báez and Aaron Loup are other key Mets that can become free agents this winter.

