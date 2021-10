Nobody—and I mean NOBODY—expects the 1-2 Houston Texans to beat the 2-1 Buffalo Bills in Buffalo today. The Texans are starting a rookie quarterback who was selected in the third round; the Bills are starting a legitimate MVP candidate at QB. In addition to that sizable edge, the Bills are simply more talented at virtually every other position on the roster. Sure, Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks could start for Buffalo, but the list of other Texans who fit that profile is somewhere between exceedingly short and nonexistent.

