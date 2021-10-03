AC Milan defender Davide Calabria: No-one in Italy better than us

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria hailed their performance for victory at Atalanta. Milan won 3-2, having jumped to a 3-0 lead on Sunday. “There are many strong sides in Italy, but in my view, there are no better teams than Milan in Italy," Calabria told DAZN. "We have to focus on ourselves and continue to believe we are the best. There are games and moments that change throughout the season, but we've got to keep riding the positive wave while we're here. Then we'll see what happens."