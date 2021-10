“I don’t ever want to see those grades again and, you know, I think the four guys around me would say the same.”. For Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman center Jake Majors and his fellow offensive lineman, the grades handed out by offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood following the 40-21 trashing by the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville matched the embarrassment they experienced on the field.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO