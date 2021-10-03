CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs. Packers, Week 4: 3rd quarter in-game update

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting with the football to start the second half, the Packers picked up right where they left off in the first half. After an early game punt, the Packers had not be denied points since. This wouldn’t stop in the third quarter when Rodgers went back to work and converted several huge third down plays. But the drive stalled in field goal range, and Mason Crosby was called on to make the score 20-10 with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

