The Good, the Bad, and the Dak, against the Carolina Panthers

By Sam-Nary
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 5 days ago

1. Running Yards: Every runner had a great day today. Zeke had over 100 yards, and over seven yards per carry, and a touchdown. Pollard had fewer carries, but he also got over 60 yards on the ground, and even Dak got in on the action with several big carries that got us first downs or at least made the down and distance shorter. That amounts to nearly 250 yards rushing against a defense that until now hadn't even given up 50 yards rushing in an individual game. A major step up.

Dallas, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

