The Good, the Bad, and the Dak, against the Carolina Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys once again were able to come out on top against the 3-0 Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys offensive line and defensive lines were the stars of this game as they were able to control the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game. After a few halftime adjustments, the Cowboys offensive line was able to pick up the Panthers heavy blitz packages, countering it with effective run blocking allowing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to pick up large chunks of yards and giving Dak Prescott the time to find receivers downfield. The defensive adjusted their blitz package to get pressure on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in the second half.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO