In control for most of the game, Maryland women’s soccer seemed well on its way to its first Big Ten victory in two years. Following forward Olivia Stone’s missed header in the 88th minute, the Terps were wasting time deep in Northwestern’s corners, and the game appeared to be all but officially over. However, Northwestern came down the field and responded in extraordinary fashion in the final minute of regulation. It was Stone, deep in the right corner of Maryland territory, that rifled a cross that dribbled past the entire Terps’ defense. Waiting alone in front of the goal was midfielder Francesca Docters, who buried the ball in the right corner of the net with just 24 seconds to play.

