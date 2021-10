TORONTO — It got a little dicey at the end, but in defeating the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, 6-4, the Toronto Blue Jays did their part to hang around in the American League wild card race. And while they couldn’t get help from the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, they did watch the Los Angeles Angels narrowly defeat the Seattle Mariners, while the Tampa Bay Rays took one off the New York Yankees, further crowding an already-crowded field.

