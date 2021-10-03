Colts end skid with decisive win against Dolphins

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts:. Head coach Brian Flores on h ow difficult it's going to be for the offensive line to mesh and take steps forward now that it’s going to be the fourth different starting offensive line: “It’s the way it goes in the National Football League. A lot of teams are dealing with injuries and COVID and that’s just kind of how it is. We’ve talked about that here, being able to shift guys around and move guys into different spots. We do that really early in the season in training camp because it’s more likely than not that will be the case during the season. We’re dealing with it. A lot of teams are dealing with it and the next guy has got to go in and execute. That’s why we practice and prepare and move guys around.”

