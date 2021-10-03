CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts end skid with decisive win against Dolphins

By George Bremer CNHI Sports Indiana
Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday was all about accountability for the Indianapolis Colts. After the franchise’s first 0-3 start in 10 years, the team called a players-only meeting early last week. The focus was simple. Each man was asked to look in the mirror and figure out what he could do to get a win.

