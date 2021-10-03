CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid defender Nacho insists 'no excuses' after Espanyol defeat

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid defender Nacho insists there's no excuses after defeat at Espanyol. Real Madrid lost 2-1 on Sunday. Nacho said, "We had more chances in the first half. They put us under pressure on the counter-attacks and in the second half when we were at our best, a bad pass in build up by me resulted in the second goal and that made the game very difficult. We were never comfortable. We conceded in the 18th minute and that made it difficult. We have to keep working to improve defensively, that's the most important thing at the moment. It's easier if we don't concede.

