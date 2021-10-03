CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khris Davis plays hero in ninth-inning rally, but A’s fall to Houston Astros in walk-off

By Shayna Rubin
Paradise Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne out separated the Oakland A’s from the offseason. One run separated them from tying the game. Khris Davis then stepped into the batter’s box as a pinch hitter, still without a home run since his return to the A’s in August. On Blake Taylor’s 3-1 slider, Davis launched a solo home run 409 feet into the left field stands to tie the Astros at 6-6. Even with the A’s postseason hopes shot and this particular Game 162 meaning nothing to either team, Davis’ blast was something to cheer about.

Houston Astros
