Tigers cap season of change, growth by beating division champs

By Chris McCosky, The Detroit News
CHICAGO — The year began in a snow globe and ended on a dreary, rainy October afternoon on the southside of Chicago. But in between Miguel Cabrera’s line drive home run through the snowflakes on opening day and the 5-2 win in the finale against the Central Division champion White Sox Sunday, a young baseball team gained an identity and made its first real strides back to relevancy in five years.

