Millennium Park is usually filled with tourists gathered to take pictures of their reflection in Cloud Gate. But last Friday, Adrian Ostrow had other plans. Ostrow led a group of protesters, consisting of about 30 students from the Chicago Chapter of Fridays for Future — a local, youth-led nonprofit organization and part of the international Fridays for Future movement started by Greta Thunberg, in which students skip school on Fridays to demand “urgent action” on the global climate crisis.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO