Only four days remain in the 2021 MLB regular season, and the American League wild-card race is going down to the wire. Entering Thursday's action, the Yankees held a one-game lead over the Red Sox for the top spot with Boston clinging to a half-game lead over the Mariners and one-game lead over the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays face the Yankees at home Thursday, while the Red Sox visit the Orioles in Baltimore. Both games are rubber games. The Mariners are idle Thursday.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO