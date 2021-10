In 2019, Brian Gifford, president and founder of BluePeak Technology Solutions, made a change to his company’s paid time off policy. “About two years ago, we rolled out unlimited PTO for our staff, which was a big differentiator,” said Gifford, whose Reno-based firm designs, deploys and manages enterprise information technology systems for companies, big and small. “We told people up front that, ‘we want to make this available to you as long as you’re getting your work done and the company can absorb your absence.’ And it hasn’t been abused.”

4 DAYS AGO