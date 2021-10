VERONA, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's golf team finished runner-up to New York University at the 2021 Liberty League Fall Preview Tournament, closing out the two-day competition with a combined 584, while the Violets shot a 582, erasing a two-stroke deficit from the opening round on Saturday. The event was hosted by the University of Rochester at the Turning Stone Shenendoah course.