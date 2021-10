DETROIT (FOX 2) - President Joe Biden's Housing and Urban Development secretary shared how the "Build Back Better" plan would benefit Michigan. "We cannot continue to let young people, babies, live in squalor. We cannot continue to let senior citizens sleep on our streets," HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said. "It is a new day and we are going to do great things."

