CANDLEBOX Frontman On Touring During Pandemic: 'It's The First Time Ever I Felt Like This Is A Job'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin spoke to Chris Akin of "Aftershocks" about what it has been like for him and his bandmates to tour during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The response is great. The venues aren't at full capacity — most of the ones that we're playing — so that's a little odd. But the audiences are great; people are showing up. That's all you can really hope for. The weirdest thing, really, is just that you can't really escape into the music like we've been able to do for so many years. In the back of your mind, the thought is always there, 'Am I gonna catch COVID at this event?' And that's not only from the band; it's the fans as well. It's just one of those things that you can sense is in the back of everybody's mind. So it makes it really difficult to just enjoy this as much as you'd like to."

