Cook County, IL

Suspect Fires Shots At Officers In Auburn Gresham

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccm0d_0cG4iVPz00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired shots at police Sunday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham community.

At 2:50 p.m., officers were called for shots fired in the 500 block of West 88th Street and saw a man near the alley who indeed had a gun in hand and was firing shots, police said.

The officers began to chase the man, who then fired at the officers, police said.

The suspect was ale to escape, but police did arrest another man.

There were no injuries reported.

Related
CBS Chicago

MISSING SISTERS: 3-Year-Old Sadoriea Payne And 4-Year-Old Jadore Payne Last Seen Saturday In Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in south suburban Calumet City are asking for help finding two missing sisters, ages 3 and 4, who haven’t been seen since Saturday, when their mother was supposed to return them to their father. Police said the father of 3-year-old Sadoriea Payne and 4-year-old Jadore Payne dropped them off with their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, around 10 a.m. on Saturday near the Calumet City police station for court-ordered visitation. Lockett was supposed to return the girls to their father at 2 p.m. the same day, but they haven’t been seen since, and numerous attempts to contact Lockett have failed. Sadoriea Payne (Source: Calumet City Police) The sisters are both Black girls. Sadoriea is 2 feet tall and 40 pounds. Jadore is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. Jadore Payne (Source: Calumet City Police)   Police said they believe Lockett might not have a permanent home, and could be staying in a shelter or hotel. Ashley Lockett (Source: Calumet City Police) Anyone with information on the missing girls is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Demarcus Denwiddie, 18, Charged With Shooting Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy While Fleeing Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man from Joliet is facing a dozen felony charges, including six counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing a traffic stop in the village of Mazon. Demarcus Denwiddie is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and three counts of aggravated battery, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s office. A Grundy County judge set his bail at $10 million on Friday. Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Post was conducting a traffic stop on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Driver, Two Teens Injured In Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a drive by shooting, including two 15-year-olds and a rideshare driver. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from Chicago’s near North Side with more about the investigation. There’s still crime tape here from the scene early Thursday morning. Detectives are actively investigating and trying to gather nearby surveillance video. Bullet holes shattered the window of an apartment building. Across the street a piece of plywood in place of a window was also hit by bullets. It happened around 2:15 Thursday morning. Police tape and evidence markers are seen at the scene of the intersection of Locust and Orleans. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured Following Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said. Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd that happened around midnight. A 23-year-old woman was wounded and taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Traffic was diverted at 83rd Street for investigation but lanes were reopened at about 1:40 a.m. There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years. Anyone who witnessed or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.  Callers can remain anonymous.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Auburn, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Driver Assaulted While Stopped At Red Light In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)– A rideshare driver was assaulted while stopped at a red light in Lakeview. Police said the female driver was stopped, near Clark and Roscoe streets just before 1 a.m., when a man approached as told her to take him home. The man reached into the car, hit her hand and pulled her phone off the dashboard. The man then jumped onto the hood of her car and broke her windshield wiper. The offender ran off and damaged the door of another rideshare vehicle in the 3300 block of North Clark Street. Witnesses nearby held him down until officer officers arrived. The man is now in custody and charges are pending. No one was seriously injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dead, 2 Children Critically Injured In 4-Vehicle Beach Park Crash

By Mary Chappell BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and two children critically injured after a four-vehicle crash in Beach Park Friday evening, authorities said. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Green Bay road north of Wadsworth Road at about 6:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows a 50-year-old Zion woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Patriot northbound on Green Bay Road and illegally passed a tow truck towing a semitractor-trailer so she was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The Jeep collided head on with a 2014 Kia Soul traveling southbound, driven by a...
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

2-Year-Old Shoots Himself In Portage; Father Facing Neglect Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A father from Portage, Indiana, is facing felony child neglect charges, after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself on Thursday, after getting his hands on an unsecured handgun. Portage police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Old Porter Road on Thursday for a report of a child who had been shot. When they arrived, 30-year-old John Mourani was in front of the house, waiting for police and paramedics, as he held his 2-year-old son, who had been shot in the leg. Police said Mourani had used a piece of clothing to apply pressure to the toddler’s wound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Woman Searches For Answers In Her Own Hit-And-Run Case

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman is desperate for answers about a devastating hit-and-run, her own. First officers had promising news about finding the driver, now, a roadblock. Only on 2, she spoke to our Steven Graves about how she’s getting help with the investigation. “Oh my God! Oh Jesus” This is Fabienne Marthol in physical therapy. She lost her right leg as a result of the incident. Just days in, her spirit is strong. But the pain is unlike anything most can imagine. Medicine does not even help. “It’s like shooting pains that shoot to the part of your body that you no longer...
CHICAGO, IL
#Auburn Gresham#Police
CBS Chicago

Carjackers On Near West Side Threaten To Shoot Man

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men walked up to him on Warren Boulevard. The offenders had their hands in their pockets, implying they had a gun. They demanded the car and threated to shoot the man. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Upset With Chicago Finance Department After Car Is Towed During The Night; Wants A Refund

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman’s fight to get her car back from the city who hauled it away in the middle of the night. But according to her, she had another day to pay up, and got towed anyway. She’s telling her story to CBS 2’s Steven graves. “My little Corolla was right here.” That is until Dee Cummings says early this morning in Humboldt Park on Drake Avenue, before the sun even rose, her husband noticed they were in the process of towing her car. “I was upset. I was upset, yeah, to say the least,” Cummings said. That reaction because in the days prior...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed at gunpoint while standing outside in Lakeview Wednesday night. According to police, a 50-year-old man was in the 1200 block of Eddy Street around 11:40 p.m. when four men approached with a gun and demanded his belongings. After a brief struggle, the offenders drove off with the man’s items. They  fled in a dark gray SUV. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with finger injuries. No arrests have been made.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Burnout And Low Turnout Of Applicants Leaving CPD With Officer Shortage; ‘People Don’t Want To Be The Police’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers aren’t only retiring in record numbers, many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones. It’s contributing to an officer shortage that many city leaders believe will only get worse before it gets better. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with one ex-officer about the decision to get out of Chicago. “I think that you have to take care of yourself first,” said the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous. Self-preservation is one reason the former CPD officer recently left the department with less than eight years on the job. “I was frustrated with the work...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle Responds To Questions About Officer On Her Security Detail Who Fired At Would-Be Carjacker Near Her Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is responding to questions about a shooting involving a member of her security team. The Forest Preserves Police officer fired a gun during an attempted carjacking outside Preckwinkle’s home in Hyde Park last month. Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison sent Preckwinkle a letter asking why no one was ever told about the incident. Preckwinkle responded in a letter that the incident happened in the city of Chicago, not on Forest Preserves property, so it’s a Chicago Police matter, and she didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In East Ukrainian Village Apartment After Argument With Mother, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was found dead inside an apartment in East Ukrainian Village on Wednesday night. Officers responded to a “domestic-related incident” after the boy had punched a window while arguing with his mother, Chicago Police said. Three other family members in the apartment were not harmed. SWAT was also called to the residence in the 1700 block of West Augusta around 8:30 p.m. The three family members were being questioned by Area Three detectives.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Man In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Highland Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A 42-year-old Chicago man is in critical condition after being pulled from Highland Lake Saturday morning authorities said. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 8:15 a.m., they were dispatched to the lake located at 34481 N. Circle Drive, for a report of a man who went into the lake but did not resurface.    Sheriff’s deputies arrived and determined the man was going to take a canoe into the middle of the lake. Before he could get inside the canoe, it started floating away from a pier he was launching from.  The man jumped into the water to try and retrieve the canoe but did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life vest.  Multiple fire agencies arrived to search the lake for the man. He was pulled from the water, unconscious, and transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. No foul-play is suspected. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four People, Including 2 Teens, Injured In Shooting On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including two teens, were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots towards a gray sedan in the 900 block of North Orleans Street around 2:15 a.m. Two 15-year-old boys were hit, and the another victim was a 38-year-old rideshare driver who was sitting in his parked car waiting to pick up passengers. A fourth victim, a 20-year-old male was located at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He is being treated in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The teens were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and the rideshare driver was taken to Northwestern. Those three victims are in fair condition. Police say none of the victims was the intended target.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Men Fatally Shot On Locust Street In Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were fatally shot early Thursday morning in Hammond, Ind. According to police, Diandre Easter, 27, of Calumet City, was found slumped in the passenger seat of a car in the 700 block of Locust Street around 3:35 a.m. He had been shot in the head. The other man, Daniel Gomez, 26, of East Chicago, Ind., was found in a nearby yard. He had been shot multiple times. Both men were declared dead at the scene. The identities of the two men were released by the Lake County coroner. Investigators believe shooting was an isolated incident. If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Sergeant Shawn Ford at (219) 852-2998.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

‘Outside Door Was Peeled Open’: Victim Of September Amtrak Derailment Speaks Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the victims of last month’s deadly Amtrak crash is speaking out for the first time. The train left Chicago heading for Seattle when it derailed in rural Montana. Three people died and dozens of others were hurt. Chicago lawyers just filed four more negligence lawsuits on behalf of the victims, including an Oregon man. He said he was in the bathroom when the train tipped over, leaving him severely injured. “The jolt was pretty quick. It was just back and forth. Maybe a second later, the car was on its side sliding down the sides of the track. The outside door was peeled open. I could see all the gravel and dirt along the tracks,” said Amtrak passenger Justin Ruddell. “If I would have let go, I would have fell down and out that door and got crushed by the train. Lawyers plan on challenging the arbitration requirement Amtrak prints on the back of its tickets. The cause of the derailment is still being investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI Searching For ‘Bicycle Bandit’; Serial Bank Robber Tied To Multiple Heists In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help identifying a serial bank robber dubbed the “Bicycle Bandit,” who has used a bicycle to flee the scene of four holdups since July. According to the FBI, the first robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. on July 27 at Brighton Park Community Bank at 4334 S. Kedzie Av. The robber wore a white mask, a checkered button-down shirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, a man tried to rob the Byline Bank at 1947 W. 35th St., while wearing dark sunglasses, a white mask, and a red shirt. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two People Hospitalized, 1 In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in the 5700 block of South Justine Street in Englewood Wednesday evening. Police said at 5:46 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was near the street when she was approached by multiple offenders who produced handguns and fired shots. The victim was struck to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital initially reported in good condition. An additional victim, a 40-year-old man, was struck in the back and transported himself to Saint Bernard Hospital initially reported in critical condition. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
