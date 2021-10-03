Suspect Fires Shots At Officers In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired shots at police Sunday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham community.

At 2:50 p.m., officers were called for shots fired in the 500 block of West 88th Street and saw a man near the alley who indeed had a gun in hand and was firing shots, police said.

The officers began to chase the man, who then fired at the officers, police said.

The suspect was ale to escape, but police did arrest another man.

There were no injuries reported.