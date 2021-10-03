CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington vs. Falcons: Everything we know

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNISV_0cG4iQ0M00

The Washington Football Team improved to 2-2 on the season after Sunday’s 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In many aspects, this game resembled Washington’s first win over the Giants in Week 2. The defense struggled, Dustin Hopkins was a central figure in the game, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke made play after play to lead Washington to the win.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s Week 4 win over the Falcons:

Final score: Washington 34, Falcons 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzW7M_0cG4iQ0M00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Washington 0 13 9 12 34

Atlanta 3 14 6 7 30

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiPK0_0cG4iQ0M00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington won this game because of quarterback Taylor Heinicke, running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Heinicke made play after play late in the fourth quarter, with McKissic and McLaurin making huge plays on both fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The defense did just enough on a third-down stop in the fourth quarter to give Heinicke and the offense the ball back.

It was over when....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2mdZ_0cG4iQ0M00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) and Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) reach for a hail mary in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This game was literally over on the last play. There was no turning point where you decided the game was over. Yes, McKissic’s touchdown proved to be the deciding score, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons still had 33 seconds remaining. With Washington’s defense, that plenty of time.

So, when Ryan’s final pass was batted down in the end zone, Washington could breathe easily. The game was indeed over.

Players of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jN8XE_0cG4iQ0M00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • QB Taylor Heinicke: 23 of 33, 290 yards, three touchdowns
  • WR Terry McLaurin: 6 receptions, 123 yards, two touchdowns
  • RB J.D. McKissic: 5 receptions for 44 yards, game-winning touchdown. McKissic also rushed for 15 yards and had a big pickup in pass protection in the first half.

Game notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdrAe_0cG4iQ0M00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a third down stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • It was another frustrating day for Washington’s defense, which keeps promising how close it is to figuring things out. The Falcons aren’t good, yet looked like the 2000 Rams at times on Sunday against Washington.
  • It was another quiet day for the defensive front. Montez Sweat did finish with a sack. The most notable play came when Chase Young was called for roughing the passer on fourth down. It was a terrible call by the officials. Some will criticize Young for not going for the tackle instead of just pushing Ryan. But he probably feared a call like this if he did that. Instead, he still got called for it, and the ball went back to the Falcons.
  • Heinicke wasn’t perfect. He sailed some passes over the heads of his receivers. He got two chances at a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and was high on both throws. However, this team still doesn’t win the game without Heinicke’s heroics.
  • The secondary had two pass interference calls and should have had a third. William Jackson has a PI in three of Washington’s four games this season.
  • Washington has found its return man. DeAndre Carter opened the second half by taking the kickoff to the house. Carter also had a critical reception on Washington’s final drive.

Injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290ImS_0cG4iQ0M00
Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) is helped off the field after being hurt on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Washington has been fortunate with injuries throughout training camp and the first few weeks, minus Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury. That luck caught up to the WFT on Sunday as tight end Logan Thomas, guard Brandon Scherff, wide receivers Cam Sims and Dyami Brown and linebacker Jon Bostic were some of the players who left the game and did not return.

Running back Antonio Gibson was also banged up in the game. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, McLaurin and cornerback Torry McTyer all went down at some point in the game.

Washington’s injury report will be full this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mah8x_0cG4iQ0M00
Nov 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks away from Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger (36) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Redskins 34-31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (2-2) will host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) at FedEx Field next Sunday. The Saints are coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the New York Giants.

