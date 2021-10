Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Eight-year-old Chief (A499447) loves people and can’t wait to find his perfect home! Chief enjoys playing with toys, and especially likes mental enrichment such as puzzle feeders and snuffle mats. His ideal adopter is someone who can let Chief go at his own pace with new people and environments, and who can give him lots of mental stimulation and playtime. Chief will do great with positive reinforcement training and is excited to learn lots of new things with you.

PASADENA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO