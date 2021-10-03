Letter: Reasons to vote for Bobby Valentine

Experience leading others Unaffiliated Loyal to Stamford. There are many many reasons to fill in your vote for Bobby Valentine on Nov. 2. Having been born and raised in the great City of Stamford and now living in Norwalk with my family and as a business owner there, I want to see Stamford shine. If Stamford’s economy booms so will Norwalk’s and the rest of Fairfield County’s! The right person to make this happen is Stamford’s native son Robert Valentine!